Lana Condor can't wait to romance Cole Sprouse

‘To All the Boys I Have Loved Before’ was a smash hit on Netflix. Now, the star Lana Condor is exploring new avenues for her acting, and in her next, she’s romancing none other than Cole Sprouse. We catch up with her thoughts on her upcoming role.

Lana Condor is in seventh heaven. The young actress starred in ‘To All the Boys I have Loved Before’ and shot into popularity. She is also going into more experimental movies and trying new things. Lana Condor is excited to work with Cole Sprouse for her next film ‘MoonShot’, a sci-fi romance.

The 2018 movie ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ launched Lana Condor into the spotlight. The rom-com, which had her starring opposite Noah Centino, became an instant blockbuster and was later spun off into two sequels.

The movie helped Netflix establish its movie-making business and established it as a competitor in the commercial movies market. The original set of films have gained a worldwide fanbase and made Lana Condor a household name.

It’s no surprise that she is moving on to making more romances. As a recognizable face, the actress has several roles lined up for her in the next few years. She appears in two TV series, ‘Boo, Bitch’ and ‘Girls Night’. She plays a ghost in the former, and the latter would be reprising the role of a teenager who spends a wild night in NYC.

The biggest movie project is ‘MoonShot’, where Lana Condor is excited to work with Cole Sprouse. The movie is a space opera where Lana would be romancing Sprouse in space.

COLE SPROUSE AND LANA

‘Moonshot’ takes place on Mars. Lana and Cole are all set to play two college students sneaking off to a Mars colony to meet their significant others. This won’t be the first time Lana has worked with Cole Sprouse. The young actor photographed Lana for a “Wall Street Journal” portfolio early on in her career.

In a recent interview, which featured Lana Condor on romancing Cole Sprouse, she opened up. Lana says that Cole is “a great guy and a wonderful performer”. It was also revealed that Lana Condor was excited to work with Cole Sprouse.

Lana Condor can’t wait to romance Cole Sprouse

The two young actors both started with very different TV careers. Lana, who has worked in ‘Deadly Class’, is an accomplished actress working on other thrillers and romances. Before she was romancing Centino in the Netflix movie, the actress had also acted in ‘High School Lover’, a thriller starring Paulina Singer.

Cole Sprouse is a fixture on the popular CW show ‘Riverdale‘. The show has amassed a popular following and deals with crimes, college politics, and everything else. The series follows the storyline of the famous ‘Archie’ comics. Cole’s role as Jughead has earned him accolades and a fair critical reception. He has also become a household name for many people who tune in to the show every week.

Cole is not new to popularity like Lana. He played a central role in ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ and has been a fixture in Hollywood for a considerable time. The two teenage heartthrobs falling in love in a movie will be grabbing eyeballs with ‘MoonShot’.

LANA CONDOR, SUPERSTAR

When asked about romancing Cole Sprouse she seemed excited. She is also moving on to more significant career changes. With ‘Boo, Bitch’, her TV series with Netflix, she will be a producer for the first time.

Even with ‘Moonshot’, she is playing a bigger role out of the Netflix bubble. The actress also recently signed on with Vera Bradley to design a series of clothes. The actress has already released a backpack with the global brand and plans to work further in the area.

No matter how ‘Moonshot’ pans out in popularity, fans will be keeping their eyes peeled on the young actress who keeps stepping into bigger shoes with every move.

Lana Condor became a part of the national conversation with 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'. The actress is starring alongside Cole Sprouse for her next project, 'Moonshot'. She is excited to work with the actor, who has been her friend for a long time.