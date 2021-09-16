This is how Lady Gaga’s dog walker defended the pop star.

It was a few months back when Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot while taking the dogs for a stroll. The dogs were abducted but fortunately returned in February 2021. After the attack, Ryan Fischer was staying at Lady Gaga’s home, they even paid for his post-traumatic therapy, as reported by “Rolling Stone”. However, many thought that this attack had caused a drift between Gaga and Ryan. But, Ryan was quick enough to clarify the rumours and come out in support of the actress.

RYAN FISCHER DEFENDING LADY GAGA FROM THE CRITICS

“Go Fund Me” came up with a report wondering why the famous pop star, Lady Gaga, wasn’t helping Ryan Fischer financially with his health issues. Over this, Ryan had a conversation with the outlet and came out in defence of Lady Gaga. He said, “Everyone thought that I was setting blame on someone when it was all love. It’s what happens in trauma—all your loved ones, all your family, everyone: you feel alone. You don’t feel supported because this is your journey”.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker warns critics not to mess with his boss

He further added,

“I tried so hard. I tried to navigate that. I really did think about the wording. It’s a weird video and it’s a weird way to go about life. It’s not normal and I understood that. And I really did try to navigate it as best I could”.

THIS IS WHAT RYAN FISCCHER HAS TO SAY ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH LADY GAGA

People have come up with all sorts of stories stating that Ryan and Gaga are on bad terms. However, Fischer has come out and made it clear that all is well between the two. Ryan said, “They’re my friends, and I love them and they’re absolutely there for me. I have nothing but gratitude for everything. It’s just a weird situation just because of how it’s evolved in the media. But I’m very grateful for my friendships”.

RYAN’S ASSISTANT ELISHA AULT HAS SOEMTHING ELSE TO SAY

Just when we thought that all is well, Ryan’s assistant has given a new angle to the story. She said, “They were supportive from afar—there were a lot of words of assurance, like: ‘Oh yeah, don’t worry about anything, we’re going to take complete care of you'”.

She further said,

“Nobody really made a point to come see him or talk to him or make contact with him. Ryan was a lot more than just an employee for them. They were friends—close friends—for years”.

She also added that she sent an invoice to Gaga’s team for six months of financial support. However, Gaga’s team has allegedly inquired about the invoice and the purpose for the same.

Despite all the controversies surrounding both, Ryan openly supports Lady Gaga and is nothing but grateful to her.

What do you think is the truth here? Is Ryan hiding something or Elisha telling the truth?