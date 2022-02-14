Kunal Nayyar Reveals, Big Bang Theory Reunion Will Not Happen Anytime Soon

TBBT fame Kunal Nayyar revealed why a ‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion is unlikely to happen anytime soon despite fans longing for one.

Everyone’s favourite science-based sitcom ran for 12 successful seasons, leaving fans with an emotional finale in 2019. Since then, the fans have been hoping for a special episode or a reunion of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ like the one that fans of ‘Friends’ were gifted with last year. Amidst all this, Kunal Nayyar, who played the nervous Indian astronomer on the show, has clarified that there won’t be a TBBT reunion anytime soon.

Kunal Nayyar’s Statement About the Reunion

When asked about a potential reunion by Metro UK, Nayyar had this to say:

“We have to look slightly older. We’re living in this world right now full of reunions and I just think we’re not quite there yet. You can’t do a reunion, that would just be like doing a new season, we can’t do a reunion yet. Not that I’m saying we’re doing a new season!”

Kunal Nayyar Reveals, ‘Big Bang Theory’ Reunion May Not Happen Anytime Soon

“Yes, in the future, maybe. But not currently.”

With that being said, Kunal is currently fully focused on his show ‘Suspicion’ which has a thrilly and intense tone to it. He has tried his hand at a much more dramatic role, starring alongside the likes of Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys Harries, and Uma Thurman.

What Mayim Bialik Said About a Potential Reunion?

Mayim Bialik, who played the genius neuroscientist on the show, had the same thought as Kunal’s when asked about any plans for a TBBT reunion back in April 2021. She revealed that there weren’t any official plans about bringing the cast together, and it’s maybe due to the fact that it hasn’t been that long since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ finished. For example, the recent ‘Friends’ special on HBO Max happened almost two decades after the sitcom ended.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

Though the fans can catch the cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ separately as they star in other works. Nayyar is set to debut in the new show, ‘Suspicion’; Kaley Cuoco is shooting for ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, and Bialik is busy with ‘Call Me Kat’ and sharing hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ duties with Ken Jennings.

