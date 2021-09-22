Kristen Stewart’s Transformation As Princess Diana Is A Pure Oscar Bait

Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of the widely revered Princess Diana has generated instant Oscar buzz for Best Actress. But beyond the obvious Oscar-baiting, will the actress do justice to Diana’s story?

‘Spencer’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. After earning heaving praise at both Venice Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival, it is nearly inevitable for Kristen Stewart to earn her first Academy Award nomination for her performance as Princess Diana in the film. In a way, ‘Spencer’ is a masterclass on how to manufacture an Oscar bait. Keep reading to find out how.

First things first, what is Oscar bait? In simple terms, films that are specifically made to get nominated for the Academy Awards are Oscar baits. They are called baits since they pander to the likes and preferences of the Academy members. Certain aspects of these films are loved by the Academy which ‘baits’ the members into voting for the film.

Now that we have our basics clear, let’s dive into why Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ is a blatantly self-aware Oscar bait. It is common knowledge by now that Kristen Stewart enters the Oscars race with her performance as Princess Diana.

One of the most common features that the Academy finds irresistible is biographical stories. Nothing gets the Oscars going like an actor portraying a real-life personality or a historical figure. The stakes are too high in depicting a real person. Thus, the Academy cannot help but feel dizzy with joy and give their votes. If this feels like an exaggeration, let us look at the statistics.

According to a study by “The Hollywood Reporter”, in the history of the Academy Awards, 32% of Best Actor nominees and 25% of Best Actress nominees include artists who took on the role of a historical figure. Recently, for two consecutive years, portrayals of singer-actress Judy Garland and Queen Anne bagged the Academy Award for Best Actress for Renee Zellweger and Olivia Colman in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Besides the allure of a historical personality, another important aspect that appeals to the Academy is physical transformations. Think of Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking, Gary Oldman as Churchill and Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury — external transformations were the core of all these performances.

The praise that has been engulfing Kristen Stewart’s performance is not far off from this: she has transformed as Princess Diana, sealing her fate in the Oscars race. Moreover, it’s imperative to understand, transformation is not simply about hair, makeup and prosthetics but also about inhabiting the body language, voice and mannerisms of the figure.

The rave reviews she has received from the public and critics are also rooted in her dedication to portraying Diana authentically and checking all the transformation boxes. Kristen Stewart is sure to get nominated for Oscars and many awards for her performance as Princess Diana, but how will history really remember her portrayal?

‘SPENCER’: HIT OR MISS?

Many critics and audiences have echoed the same judgement: Kristen Stewart carried ‘Spencer’ on her shoulders; she is the film’s heartbeat. However, in terms of the story itself, the reception has been so far limited and mixed. The film’s fate will be clearer once it gets a theatrical release.

It’s essential for Kristen Stewart that the storytelling of ‘Spencer’ also earns recognition since her Oscars fate is intertwined with it. After all, she doesn’t want viewers to go, like an audience member said as reported by “Variety”, “That was stupid. That was not Diana”.

‘Spencer’ is directed by Pablo Larrain, who also told the story of Jackie Kennedy after the aftermath of the JFK assassination in the 2016 film ‘Jackie’. Natalie Portman earned a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars for the titular role but the film could not get into the Best Picture or Best Director. It remained constrained to Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. Portman lost the award.

To cut to the chase, a nominee’s chances of winning an acting award increases when their film is in the Best Film category. Given this, ‘Spencer’ needs to be bolstered up to that standard and needs to perform well critically and among audiences. Kristen Stewart’s performance cannot do that alone.

Do you think ‘Spencer’ will get Kristen Stewart her first-ever nomination and possibly a win for her performance as Princess Diana? Comment below!