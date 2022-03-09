Kit Harington Has Been Kicked Away By Marvel After Eternals

After having starred in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’, British actor Kit Harington is literally clueless about his future in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Black Knight.

‘Eternals‘, the first Marvel film, got released last year, and while it did not quite live up to expectations, it did contain some unexpected elements. Aside from Harry Styles’ cameo as Starfox, one of those elements was Kit Harington’s character Dane Whitman. He is a museum curator and the modern-day boyfriend of the eternal, Sersi. Kit’s character is destined to become the Black Knight in the MCU at some point, but Kit has no idea what’s next for him in the MCU.

Highlights –

What did Kit say about his future in MCU?

The ‘Eternals’ and ‘Blade’ connection explained!

What did Kit Say About His Future in MCU?

Recently, Kit Harington appeared as a guest on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, he got asked questions about his future projects and what’s next for him in MCU, to which he replied:

“I will have to ask you because the fans have been asking, what is the future of Dane Whitman AKA Black Knight? Any more happening? Any things in the diary planned?” Zoe Ball asked Kit Harington

“No, not that I know of. It sounds like a very political answer but, I mean, it is exciting for me because the last film, as anyone who has seen it, kind of sets an idea up that I might go further”, Harington replied.

Kit went on to say that he has no idea what will happen to his character next and is hoping that he will play a significant role in the MCU’s future. While saying all this, he emphasizes that he is clueless about what Marvel President Kevin Feige and the other executives have planned for his character. Apparently, Kit is still waiting for a call from Marvel.

Kit Harington on his future in the MCU after #Eternals: "God knows where it’s gonna go. So I don’t know, I can’t predict whether, where, if anywhere, they’ll take the character… Nothing is certain." https://t.co/HcNfE6lJ4n — Variety (@Variety) October 29, 2021

“I think whenever you are answering questions about these things, people point at you and say ‘liar’ as if you know more than other people”, Kit said while laughing nervously.

The ‘Eternals’ and ‘Blade’ Connection Explained!

The post-credits scene of the ‘Eternals’ has created a lot of buzz among the fans on social media. On the other hand, fans are puzzled about Kit’s future as a Black Knight. There would not be much room for him in the sequel to ‘Eternals,’ which Marvel has yet to confirm. But fans have been making theories about how Marvel is going to utilise Black Knight in a different movie in MCU.

Kit Harington plays Black Knight in Marvel's #Eternals and he could look like this fan art one day. https://t.co/cJ2WsqLXiN pic.twitter.com/JPU2rtwwSr — Nerdist (@nerdist) May 25, 2021

According to fan theories and rumours, the voice heard saying: “You sure you are ready for that, Mr Whitman”? in the ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene.

Fans have been speculating that the voice of Mahershala Ali will play the vampire hunter Blade in a standalone MCU film in the future. As a result, fans anticipate that Mahershala Ali’s Blade will team up with Kit Harington’s Black Knight and even mentor him on his journey to becoming a superhero. What stays true even to this day is the very fact that “Jon Snow still knows nothing”!

