Kim Kardashian Spills Secrets About Her Dark Relationship With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has finally opened up about the ups and downs she had to face in her marriage with Kanye West.

When you are married, it doesn’t matter if you are living a normal life or the life of a celebrity; You are bound to face some ups and downs due to differences of opinions. Taking one such example, the celebrity couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had to go through a lot in their married life. We wouldn’t be wrong to compare it with a roller coaster journey. Well, Kim has finally opened up about the hardships she had to face in her married life and we all are totally sympathising with her.

What were the hardships faced by Kim and Kanye?

How did Kanye and Kim meet?

Kim opening up about her broken marriage

Ups and downs in Kim and Kanye’s wedding

In May 2014, the couple finally tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding in Italy. However, right after their wedding, the duo didn’t have it easy after Kim started to face some pregnancy complications while she was pregnant with North and Saint. After this, Kanye went through some health complications, as he had to be hospitalized in November 2016 at the UCLA Medical Center due to extreme exhaustion. It was stated by his source to the “US magazine” that the reason for the drain out was his excessive workload, Kim’s robbery, and the anniversary of his late mother. Additionally, in 2019, Kanye revealed on ‘David Letterman’s Show’ that he suffers from some mental health issues, hinting towards bipolar disorder.

If these issues were not enough to create trouble in their married life, Kim and Kanye also had differences of opinions. On the October 2019 episode of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, the couple had a disagreement over Kim’s Met Gala outfit, where Kanye said that he didn’t approve of her look. To which, Kim responded by saying that she didn’t need any negative energy a day before the event. A few months later, another tiff over Kim’s personal choices emerged, when Kanye raised objection over her Playboy photoshoot and uploaded a picture of him with his four children and captioning it as, “will never do Playboy”.

Taking a look back at Kim and Kanye’s love story

Kim and Kanye’s love story goes back to the 2000s, where they both first met when Kanye was recording a song with her friend Brandy. After that, the duo again stumbled upon one another after Kim ended her brief marriage with Kris Humphries. It was not until 2012 when the duo started to officially date and that’s when it was revealed that Kim is pregnant with their first child, North. In 2014, Kim and Kanye exchanged their vows in Florence, Italy, where Kim wore a Givenchy dress worth nearly $500,000.

Kim shedding light on her relationship with Kanye

On the June 2021 episode of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian’s’, Kim almost broke down while opening up about her complicated relationship with Kanye. She said, “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job. I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. … I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy”.

Do you think Kim and Kanye made a lovely couple?