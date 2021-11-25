Marvel President Kevin Fiege Risked His Job For Casting Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr.’s past is as bad as Marvel’s 1990s Captain America’s IMDb rating. His acting career began at the tender age of 5, all thanks to daddy-o underground filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. However, it wasn’t until the late 90s that he was caught in a drug abuse limbo, eventually leading him to some major trouble with the law. After RDJ was sent to jail for all the mess up, nothing was the same ever again.

After starring in Ally McBeal, the actor enjoyed continuous success. Since his sobriety in 2003, the actor has appeared in 15 films. That year, he was cast in the part of Tony Stark in ‘Iron Man’, and the rest is film history. Many valuable lessons may be gleaned from RDJ’s journey from incarceration to becoming one of the world’s highest-paid performers with a net worth in excess of $300,000. But why is Robert Downey Jr’s casting the MCU’s biggest risk even today? Read on to know more.

Toward the end of the 2000s, Marvel came up with the notion of financing their own films so that they could have complete creative control over their productions. Their collaborations with other studios like Fox and Sony for franchises like X-Men and Spiderman were still going on at this point. First, ‘Iron Man’ was considered a B-lister in the comics, with little recognition outside of print readers, thus many doubted their ability to carry out their plans when they learned of their choice. However, Marvel Studios elevated the stakes by appointing Favreau, an indie director at the time, to direct and Downey Jr. to act in the film. After a public battle with substance problems and a period in jail, the actor was still trying to re-establish his career at this stage.

Though it had a lot of flaws, Iron Man became one of the most popular comic book movies of all time. Downey’s performance was one of the best portions of the film, and he proved to be the appropriate actor for the role. According to Feige, the MCU would not be where it is now if it weren’t for him. This is why it is the most substantial risk they have made thus far, but it also generated the most significant pay-off since it set up a foundation for the brand. Feige says that he was “lucky enough to be involved in the early ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘X-Men’ films”. However, they wanted to do an Iron Man movie. Because of this, there was a risk involved while casting RDJ. This is what he told “Cinemablend”:

“And I do think, still, the biggest risk — which seems outrageous to say now — was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe…”

In the same interview, Feige exclaimed that “he was an amazing actor” and that everybody knew he was one. But since he wasn’t an action star yet, there seemed to be an immediate risk. However, it was Jon Favreau’s bold vision for the movie and for Robert in that role that was a risk worth taking. And it was because of this decision that empowered the entire casting team with “further risks and further choices”.

The fact that Marvel Studios was able to show that taking risks pays off was perhaps the most significant one. If Iron Man failed, Marvel would lose the rights to all of their remaining characters, which had been mortgaged to secure the funding for the project, ultimately ending their hopes of constructing the MCU. Ever since then, they’ve remained focused on finding the greatest individual for the job up to this point. A looser production style created precedent in the MCU that improvisation and constant script changes are acceptable if they benefit the film.