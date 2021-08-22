Keanu Reeves to be a villain in 'Matrix 4'?

Keanu Reeves returns to ‘The Matrix 4’ as The One, but will he be a villain this time? Keep reading to find out more details.

So, there you have it. Lana Wachowski is directing ‘The Matrix 4’, which is currently in production. Keanu Reeves has agreed to reprise his role as Neo, after previously stating that he would only do another ‘Matrix’ film if the Wachowskis were involved. As much as we love Lana, this could be the most intriguing aspect of the revelation, since if Neo returns from his supreme sacrifice in ‘Matrix: Revolutions’, a slew of fan theories suddenly become pertinent. We’ve fired up our ‘Matrix’ mainframe and are about to download some of the most cutting-edge theories directly into your brain.

As a result, fans thought it appropriate to speculate on the title. They’ve long speculated that ‘The Matrix 4’ will be titled ‘Matrix: Resurrections’. It’s odd that the main characters are returning for the fourth instalment. If our memory serves right, both Trinity and Neo were killed by the machines. While Trinity was impaled on her crash landing, Neo was forced to fight Agent Smith and lost his life in the process.

‘Matrix: Revolutions’ was a thrilling experience that ended on a sour note. We were disappointed to see the end, but happy for the tranquilly. The plot revolved around the machines and humans reaching an agreement. So, what’s the storyline for the fourth Matrix film? Who are these folks going to fight? When Agent Smith is gone and the machines are turned off, who will be the antagonist?

According to a fan’s theory, Neo will very certainly be the main adversary. Neo, in his ‘The One’ form, to be precise. It is speculated that Neo will not be the same person we remember as a result of the last battle in ‘Matrix: Revolutions’. At the end of the previous film, he lost his eyesight, the lady he loves, and even his life. The theory goes even further, claiming that Neo lost his agency after the events of ‘Matrix: Revolutions’. It’s been theorised that after being engulfed by Agent Smith, Neo lost his identity. However, by employing Neo as a conduit to reboot and fix the matrix, the machines were able to purge Smith’s infection.

The probe was a hazardous venture, but it paid off for both humans and machines. Neo and the machines achieved a peaceful coexistence by destroying Agent Smith. It’s now presumed that Smith infected Neo and that when he rises in ‘The Matrix 4’, we’ll witness an evil version of him. We saw in ‘Matrix: Reloaded’ that Agent Smith is capable of possessing men and women in the real world, and if Neo is reborn, such a version of him is quite likely to return.

A villain with Neo’s abilities but Agent Smith’s mindset would be terrifying. He’d be hell-bent just on annihilation. There would be no sense of camaraderie or loyalty, only destruction. Agent Smith’s principal prerogative is to do so. He is a member of the Anarchist Party. For him, society and co-dependence are largely irrelevant. He just cares about ensuring that humans become extinct. It’s terrible to consider a villain who has lost all desire for anything, including command. It would be entertaining to see Keanu Reeves in such a role. To be effective, his demeanour as a likeable person would have to shift. But, if the ‘John Wick’ series is any indication, he’s more than capable of pulling it off.

The One was supposed to be a symbol of hope for Zion’s people. But, in the end, the architect revealed it to be just another example of the robots’ deception. They had to give us hope in order to fight the humans. That hope was symbolised by The One. If this idea is correct, The One will now be associated with devastation and despair. This is a brilliant use of expectation subversion. The supporters will be rudely awakened by it. At the same time, it’s possible that our interpretation of the story is completely incorrect. After all, it’s all speculation.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Neo will play the role of villain in ‘The Matrix 4’? Or do you believe a brand-new villain will be introduced to portray the series’ antagonist?