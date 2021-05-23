FURIOUS Keanu Reeves Threatens Rob Lowe For Stealing His Girlfriends

Why did Keanu Reeves call out ‘Parks and Recreation’ actor Rob Lowe? Here is the reason you should know.

Keanu Reeves is known to be one of the nicest A-list actors in Hollywood. The actor has made a mark in every possible movie genre. Over the years, his diversity and talent have made him one of the most popular actors. His fans frequently talk about his humble personality. However, there was a time when Keanu Reeves was not afraid of calling out Rob Lowe for stealing his girlfriends!

Rob Lowe’s wicked way with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves recently revealed in his biography called out Rob Lowe for trying to steal his girlfriends. He wrote:

“He (Rob Lowe) is all right. We hung out for a while, but all he did was try to steal my girlfriends. He almost had his wicked way with two of them. But eventually, they saw through him”.

Keanu Reeves gives last warning to Rob Lowe for stealing his girlfriends

At the beginning of his career, Keanu Reeves starred in a movie called ‘Youngblood‘. The cult 1986 hockey classic starred Robert Lowe and Dean Youngblood. The two were quick to form a friendship on the sets of the film. But it was later that Reeves found out about Lowe’s notorious behaviour.

Is Rob Lowe now a changed man?

Rob Lowe was known to be a womanizer. Since he was an important member of The Brat Pack, his moral and ethics were highly questionable. It was also reported that he frequently cheated on his then-girlfriend Melissa Gilbert. But now, years have passed by, and Lowe is said to be a changed man.

In an interview with Daily Mail, he recalled the time he met his now-wife, Sheryl Berkoff. At that time, it was his first attempt at being magnanimous. He explained that it was never in his nature at that time. Lowe explained that at that time, it was not really in his nature. That is why he was not able to do it. Somehow it made him examine how he was living his life. It led him to get sober. It also helped Lowe to change his life and give me everything he now has in his life. He added that if you have to want to change. He wanted it, so he was ready for it.

In an interview with Haute Living magazine, Rob Lowe shared his rehab experience. During the ’90s, he got himself admitted to rehab for his alcohol and sex addictions. It was due to his rehab experience that he stopped being unfaithful in his relationships.

Not many people are aware that Sheryl Berkoff, Rob Lowe’s wife, dated Keanu Reeves in the past. During the podcast of Rob Lowe called Literally! With Rob Lowe, Gwyneth Paltrow also confirmed that Keanu Reeves and Sheryl were once dating each other. However, it is still unclear when they dated. But many articles claim that it was before she met her husband Rob on the sets of ‘Bad Influence’. Hence, in a way, Rob Lowe did steal Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend!

Keanu Reeves and his relationships

Keanu Reeves has been private about his relationships all his life. That is why it is hard to figure out which of his relationships were real and which weren’t. However, there are a few relationships that are confirmed. In 1986, he met Jill Schoelen on the sets of ‘Babes in Toyland’. They dated each other for three years. She sadly left him for Brad Pitt.

In 1991, he dated Sophia Coppola. Together they were photographed on numerous occasions. But they parted ways after being together for a year. He then fell in love with Jennifer Syme in 1998. Syme and Reeves were about to welcome a child too. But sadly, the baby was born stillborn at eight months. It eventually led to them ending their relationship. Reeves also possibly dated Parker Posey and China Chow. Currently, he is seeing Alexandra Grant. A while back, they were spotted together at a dinner date.

