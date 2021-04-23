Keanu Reeves Served The Witcher On A Platter To Henry Cavill

‘The Witcher’ is a fantasy series that strongly relied on the super-stardom of Henry Cavill. But what if we tell you that even a bigger Hollywood star could have been playing Geralt of Rivia. Let’s discuss why ‘The Witcher’ with Keanu Reeves couldn’t materialize.

While the fans of Geralt of Rivia from ‘The Witcher’ are so much content now with Henry Cavill’s portrayal of the character, is it really difficult to see some other actor portraying the bad-ass role? Now, Keanu Reeves is no newbie to action roles, afterall, his career has thrived on film franchises such as ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Matrix’. You understand where we’re getting at? Yes, that’s right. The role of Geralt of Rivia, before it was offered to Henry, was offered to Keanu Reeves first. While there was no confirmation regarding the same, but the inside sources has claimed the news to be authentic.

Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the book series ‘The Witcher’, claimed once that while he was a fan of ‘Game of Thrones’, his brainchild ‘The Witcher’ in its television version will be bigger than GOT. Now that overconfidence fell flat on its face when the series finally hit the Netflix screens all over the world. And while, the series did have some strong aspects going in its favour, it was no ‘Game of Thrones’, nowhere near. Keanu Reeves, when offered the script, was stacked full of projects in his bag and that was one reason that he rejected the offer to become the white-haired monster-hunter from ‘The Witcher’. But the question arises, if he had liked the script, would he have been playing the Witcher, instead of Henry? Now that is a very difficult question to answer.

Was Keanu Reeves offered ‘The Witcher’?

But what fuelled the rumours about Keanu being the first choice for ‘The Witcher’ was his involvement with the game ‘Cyberpunk’, which is an action-adventure game which also happens to be a contemporary to ‘The Witcher’ game, which turned out to be far-more successful than ‘The Witcher’ book series. He lent his face and voice to the main character and the action adventure game became the new talk of the town. And what more, the game was created by the same team that worked on ‘The Witcher’ game. Hence, it was only normal to imagine Keanu as the first choice for the role of Geralt of Rivia in the live action version of ‘The Witcher’.

Keanu Reeves rejected ‘The Witcher’

But there were issues. The slate of upcoming films of Keanu has no original film. He is working on the next instalment of ‘The Matrix’ film series and the post-production things for the new ‘John Wick’ film are reportedly already on. Hence, it was already a long shot that Keanu might take on another franchise at this moment. And also, Henry Cavill has just established himself as a legit action star after the success of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ and his turn as the Superman in the DC cinematic universe helmed by the visionary director Zack Snyder. And the fans of Geralt of Rivia did not have much left to complain about.

So we can deduce that while his pre-occupation with other projects stood in the way of us seeing Keanu slaying some bad-monsters, we are also delighted to know that he is coming with two back to back bangers- ‘Matrix 4’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’. Both the films are slated to take the franchises forwards from their previous instalments. The fans find it extremely hard to keep calm as both the films are slated to release in 2021. The trailers could drop anytime now! Apart from that, Keanu has managed to stay in the limelight owing to his romantic relationship with Alexandra Grant.

So, while ‘The Witcher’ with Keanu could not happen, we would have ample of Keanu this year.

Tell us in the comments where you are satisfied with Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, or you think having Keanu in ‘The Withcer’ would have been better.