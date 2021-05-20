Keanu Reeves Wants To Get Married But Not The One You’re Thinking

Yes, Keanu Reeves wants to get married not to a lady but wants to commit himself to the path of spirituality. And here’s what we know about it!

Keanu Reeves has been in the industry for over 30 years. He’s gone from a young, soulful heart-throb to silly dude-bro to one of the most bankable action stars ever. Many of Reeves’ films aren’t excellent, and he’s regularly criticized for looking stiff, wooden, and really unmotivated. Ironically, his gift for Zen stillness can so quickly morph into dull, disjointed performances. It’s tough to argue with the distinctive movie star appeal of the man who gave us Theodore Logan, Johnny Utah, and Neo.

According to an issue of OK! published around this time last year, Keanu Reeves is taking a break from work after finishing filming for ‘Matrix 4’ to travel the world. According to an insider,

“Reeves wants to go on a soul-searching sojourn and visit the last few corners of the earth he hasn’t explored yet”

The insider also suggested that “Reeves has plans to visit parts of South America and Asia he’s only read about in books”.

Leave wedding rumours, Keanu Reeves is leaving everything to go on the spiritual path

According to the tabloid, Keanu Reeves is drawn to meditative journeys and feels the need to pause and reflect. The insider explains that “wandering alone in the wilderness appeals to Keanu at this stage in his life. He needs to reflect and meditate and hopes to gain a deeper understanding about what his true purpose is”.

The magazine admits that Reeves will have less time to spend with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, but they both agree that this experience is the best thing for Reeves right now. The source explains, “She gives him the freedom he needs, and he loves her even more for it”.

Keanu Reeves is too good for the world

Keanu Reeves is well-aware of his celebrity status, but he doesn’t exploit it, and he’s generous but cautious with his presence. He is not your typical Hollywood stud, despite his classic leading-man beauty; he is too aloof, too cypher-like, and too mysterious. He has an otherworldliness about him that comes across in all of his performances.

Despite having a net worth of $100 million dollars, Keanu maintains a very normal lifestyle, which includes taking the subway in New York City. As he said,

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I have already made for the next few centuries”.

While Keanu Reeves’ story is tragic, it can still serve as a source of inspiration for others. His story demonstrates that no matter how successful someone appears on the outside, you never know what they are going through on the inside. It also demonstrates the importance of never giving up when tragedy strikes. Continue to push forward, and your story may become a source of inspiration for others.

Money does not change things; rather, it amplifies what is already present within you. In Keanu’s case, it only strengthened his resolve to be the good person he is. It’s been reported that he returned about 75% of the money he earned from ‘The Matrix’ to the makeup and special effects team for their incredible work.

Because he is such a good human being, he is still very popular and relevant today. Unlike other well-known celebrities, he maintains his modesty and is an all-around nice guy. Keanu is also a philanthropist who supports causes and organisations that have had a personal impact on him.

