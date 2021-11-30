Keanu Reeves Gave Away His Matrix Earnings In Charity To The Film’s Crew

Reeves has become nothing short of legendary by his enduring acts of kindness.

It’s nothing short of an achievement to be known for one’s kindness for an actor because there are so many things that you could be known for — looks, success, wealth.

Highlights —

How Keanu Reeves gave away millions of dollars from his salary

It wasn’t the first time he gave away money like that

There’s one actor who has consistently been known for his generosity all through the many years he’s been acting: Keanu Reeves.

As we’re gearing up for the release of the fourth movie from ‘The Matrix’ franchise, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, here’s taking a look at what Reeves did to enable making Matrix 2 and 3.

How Keanu Reeves gave away millions of dollars from his salary

Back when the first ‘Matrix’ movie was being produced, in 2001, the actor gave away a good chunk of his money to the special effects team and costume designers, according to a much-quoted, “The Wall Street Journal” report.

Video Credits: Celebrity WotNot

“He felt that they were the ones who made the movie and that they should participate”, said a source in the report.

Related: Wonder Why Priyanka Chopra Aspires To Be A Street Dog

The report also said that the actor handed over his “back-end points” for producing sequels of the movie, which were filmed consequently in the early 2000s, particularly bulking up the VFX and costume departments of the franchise.

Keanu Reeves gave away millions of dollars from his salary

The money comes down to $10 million, which the actor made for the first of the ‘Matrix’ films. When it came to profit-sharing agreements for the two sequels, they were higher, ranging anywhere from $40 million to over $100 million.

Related: Ana de Armas Replaces Keanu Reeves In John Wick Universe

It wasn’t the first time he gave away money like that

Keanu Reeve’s funnelling of his profits into the special effects and costume departments of the ‘Matrix’ franchise is now legendary. But it wasn’t the first time he gave away money like that.

When Al Pacino asked for more money to star in ‘The Devil’s Advocate’, Reeves was ready to reduce his own salary to make up for the money. When Gene Hackman also charged a huge amount of money from Warner Bros, he did the same thing.

Video Credits: Incredible

What’s more, the actor shies away from speaking about his own legendary acts. He was quoted by an international press once about the matter, where he said, “I’d rather people didn’t know that. It was a private transaction. It was something I could afford to do, a worthwhile thing to do”.

Directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, the ‘Matrix’ trilogy has earned more than $1.2 million the world over. The fourth of the franchise, set to be directed by Lana Wachowski alone, is going to release this December and will star a slew of stars including Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more.