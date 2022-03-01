Why Keanu Reeves Failed The Chinese Audience Despite Being The Most Beloved Celeb In The World

Keanu Reeves is the God of philanthropy and is undoubtedly one of the most beloved, spotless celebs, for the US and other parts of the world. However, China doesn’t consider him good enough.

China was visibly upset when Keanu Reeves was elected for the Tibet House U.S Benefit Concert on March 3. They didn’t like his participation in the annual event that raises funds to help preserve Tibetan culture. China took his innocent act as a political attack and took revenge on him by boycotting his movies. On other occasions, China banned multiple movies that showed or talked about Tibet.

Highlights —

China boycotts Keanu Reeves

Chinese audience calls Keanu Reeves a high school graduate who doesn’t know a thing about Tibet

The recent mega movie of the superstar, ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ faced a huge boycott in China, despite being a rage in other parts of the world. If you think that it’s the Communist government of China that doesn’t like Keanu being aligned to Tibet related events, you are wrong. Even the Chinese audience didn’t like his move and are supporting the boycott.

A furious member of the Chinese microblogging site Weibo wrote, “How can Keanu Reeves not understand this and take part in a pro-Tibet independence concert? Aren’t these celebrities afraid of losing the China market?” According to DKODING, Chinese audiences are quite sensitive about matters relating to Tibet and don’t like if any international celeb associates or sympathies with the Tibetan liberation movement.

Another Weibo member bashed Hollywood celebrities calling them mere “high school graduates” who don’t know anything about Tibet and show fake sympathy for Tibetans. The DKODING team also read some aggressive comments that went as far as, “Tibet belongs to China”.

Keanu Reeves has maintained his silence and hasn’t responded to the boycott. He didn’t even clarify his position with regards to the Tibet and China rivalry. It seems like he doesn’t want to get himself involved in dirty politics.

Keanu Reeves doesn’t have to worry about the Chinese backlash since the other part of the world loves him to the core. The most uncontroversial star did attract some amount of wrath from China, which certainly stands apart in his spotless resume.

Let us know what you think about the Chinese boycott of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’.