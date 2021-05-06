Keanu Reeves Betrayed His Own Name To Get Into An Audition!

Actors have to do the weirdest things to land a gig! Keanu Reeves, ‘The Matrix’ star, almost changed his name in order to get into an audition. What did he almost change his name to? Keep reading to know the whole story!

Imagining ‘The Matrix’ star sporting around a different name is impossible. However, Keanu Reeves came this close to changing his name in order to get into an audition. The actor recently revealed the incident on a chat show and boy are we glad that he did not go through with it! Nevertheless, the story of Reeves almost changing his name is as interesting as the name itself. Here’s what happened!

Keanu Reeves is one of the most underrated actors of Hollywood. While some fans think that most of his performances are one dimensional, others believe him to one of the best actors that have come out of Hollywood. Two sides of the same coin, yeah, but Keanu Reeves has given us some of the best performances of his career to date including the famous ‘The Matrix Trilogy‘ and the ‘John Wick‘ film series. No matter what people say, Keanu Reeves has definitely made it big in the Hollywood film industry. However, the actor has had to struggle quite a bit at the beginning of his career.

Can you believe Keanu Reeves had to ditch his name to get into an audition!

When we say struggle, we mean to the extent that Keanu Reeves was pushed to change his name for an audition. If you really think about it, Keanu Reeves is a great name! We mean, it just easily rolls off your tongue. Moreover, it is quite a unique name and not just one of those boring same old, same old. Nonetheless, the actor had just started out in his career and his agents and his manager seemed to have thought it would do him better to come up with a new name. What’s more? The actor was supposed to come up with a new name all on his own without his team helping him out. The pressure on the poor lad!

During one of his appearances on ‘The Tonight Show’, Keanu Reeves explained how his manager and agents had asked him to change his name for an audition, minutes after he arrived at Hollywood. The actor also revealed the name that he almost took up changing his original one. Keanu Reaves told Jimmy Fallon on his show,

“I’m 20 years old and I’m going to drive in my first car, And I’m going to drive to Hollywood. And I get there and my manager, my agents say… ‘Great to see you, but we want to change your name’. They did it the first day I got there”.

However, that was not it. Picking out a new name is almost like getting a new body. Your name is the first thing about your identity and being asked to change it is a big deal. However, the actor did come up with one. Reeves talked about the moment he decided on the name. In the interview, he said, “So I go to the ocean because this is a big deal for me … And I scream, ‘What’s my name?’” Finally, the name that he came up with was Chuck Spadina. Spadina pronounced Spa-dye-na. Once Reaves told his new chosen name to his agents, it was immediately shot down. The actor was asked to come up with yet another name. After a little more thought, the next name that Reeves came up with was Templeton Page Taylor, keeping in mind the trendy vibe of having a tri-name. Finally, the battle over the name ended as his agents decided to drop the ball on the mission. Keanu Reeves got to keep his original birth name and all was well with the world again.

Keanu Reeves being asked to change his name by his agents for an audition has extracted serious reactions from his fans. Honestly, it is hard to imagine the ever-youthful actor with any other name and his fans are holding up at that argument. While it’s unimaginable to consider another name for the actor, people are also getting floored at the craziness of the name that Reeves had chosen for himself.

Keanu Reeves slips Chuck Spadina into Jimmy Fallon's Whisper Challenge https://t.co/3fxY1lnvFo — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 24, 2017

A fan said, on “Reddit”,

“Why would someone think that Chuck Spadina is a good name at all? I suppose Chuck was a bit more popular at the time, but still”. Another fan said that the name was no worse than “Bendystick Crumblypants”.

Thank god Keanu Reaves remained Keanu Reeves!

Which of the alternative names of Keanu Reeves do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!