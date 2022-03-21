Keanu Reeves Amazes His Fans Yet Again: Read More To Find Out

Was Stephen Colbert successful in extracting inner details from Keanu Reeves? Continue reading to learn what the ‘John Wick’ star revealed!

Stephen Colbert has been conducting interviews with the world’s most famous celebrities. However, it is difficult to say that celebrities reveal their true selves in such interviews. Yet, whenever Keanu Reeves appears in public or gives an interview, his every action and word appears genuine. That is why everyone was ecstatic when he appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. Stephen Colbert also pulled up his socks to show his audience a more personal side of Reeves. He had a long list of mundane questions ready to see how Reeves reacted to them. The entire interview, which is a joy to watch, was recently shared by CBS. Their exchange gives us a close-up look at his adorable persona and reassures us that we made the right choice.

Highlights —

When Stephen Colbert dug the soul of Keanu Reeves

Can you be more impressed?

When Stephen Colbert dug the soul of Keanu Reeves

The main character in ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘ was subjected to a round of ‘The Colbert Questionert’. ‘The Late Show’ had prepared an intriguing set of questions to get to know Reeves better. The rapid-fire questioning became interesting because we all know Reeves is anything but sincere.

For questions like “Cats or dogs”? The actor answered Dogs, but he is coming around on cats as well. For another question: “What is your favourite sandwich”? Keanu was fast to say toast with crunchy peanut butter and honey.

When Stephen Colbert dug the soul of Keanu Reeves

The questions got interesting later, out of which one was, “Did you ever ask for someone’s autograph”. Keanu answered Lou Reed.

“It was like a little piece of paper and blue ink. Yeah, it was good”, Reeves said. “It just said, ‘Lou Reed’”. When Colbert mentioned how disappointing it would have been if it had not read Lou Reed, Reeves joked that it could have said “all my best” or “happy holidays”.

Keanu then revealed that he once asked comedian George Carlin for an autograph. He thought it was really funny because Carlin wrote: ‘Dear Keanu, f**you’.

Watch Keanu Reeves take The Colbert Questionert!

Video Credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Can you be more impressed?

Reeves’ response demonstrates why he is Hollywood’s most popular actor. When asked about his favourite action film, he gave an answer that no one could argue with. He mentioned ‘Rollerball’. A 1975 film starring James Caan is a must-see for fans of the action genre. Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ is the song he would listen to for the rest of his life.

Can you imagine matching this answer?

Video Credits: katsudon

Finally, Stephen Colbert asked the John Wick star how he perceived his death. Reeves provided a straightforward response. He stated that those who loved us would miss us, which is correct. His responses demonstrate that Reeves is unaffected by materialistic pleasures and understands the true meaning of life.

This interview, as usual, brought him even closer to the audience.

