Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been among the hottest Hollywood couples. However, during their rough patch in 2017, Katy Perry once claimed that Orlando was not the best in bed.

Katy Perry had a girl child with Orlando Bloom in 2020. The couple has been together on-off since 2016 and after a rocky path, here they are, sharing a bond stronger than ever. However, the fans must also remember the time when in 2017, Katy explicitly mentioned that Orlando was not the ‘best in bed’. She kept him on the second spot of the boyfriends she had slept with. She ranked John Mayer at the top one among her boyfriends who were good in bed, while Orlando had to make do with the second position. Diplo, one of her exes, came third in the standing. She was asked the question during the ‘Spill Your Guts’ on James Corden’s show. It was after the couple had broken up for a few months in 2017.

Highlights —

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom relationship

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom to become parents soon

The reports of them hooking up burst at the beginning of 2016 during the Golden Globe Afterparty hosted by Harvey Weinstein. The two were practically inseparable during the party and were seen flirting and whispering into each other’s ears. It was known just then that something was cooking up between those two attractive human beings. The photos from the event showed them laughing together and enjoying each other’ company. It was the beginning of a long love affair that was heavily reported in the entertainment media.

Related: Meghan Markle And Katy Perry Are Neighbours But At War

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom relationship

Katy Perry doesn’t think Orlando Bloom is the best in bed

In April 2016, the couple was once again seen together, attending the Coachella Music Festival together. The reports said that they were with a group of people, enjoying each other’s company. They were also swaying to the music and were also caught kissing. It took them one more month to make the relationship official. In May 2016, the couple was seen at Cannes in robes on an Instagram picture on Katy Perry’s account. The couple seemed happy together and it seemed like they had finally found the perfect life partners. A few more months down, Katy and Orlando were seen holidaying in Italy. In the pictures from the Italy vacation, the couple was paddleboarding. Orlando was completely naked in the pictures which caused a major stir in social media as well.

Related: How This American Idol Winner Has Proved Rolling Stones Wrong

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom to become parents soon

Around that time, some sources also claimed that Orlando was very much in awe of Katy and was ready to start a family with her. Later in the same year, the couple spent Halloween together, along with Thanksgiving. On the Thanksgiving Day, Orlando was seen spending the day with Katy’s family. However, a few months later, in February 2017 the news broke out that the couple was breaking up. After 10 months of dating, they released a joint statement that they needed some time away from each other. While it was Katy who initiated the break-up, the feeling was mutual. The reason was said to be ‘a few events’ that had happened in the past few months. However, they maintained that they still loved each other and would get back together once they spend some time away from each other.

Video Credits: Life Stories By Goalcast

After about six months, in August 2017, the couple were spotted together at an Adele concert. They managed to keep their patch-up a little secret this time around. In March 2018, Katy met Orlando in Prague, where he was shooting a film. Finally in May 2018, Katy admitted that she was not single anymore.

Finally the day came in February 2019 when the couple announced their engagement a day after Valentine’s Day. Amidst the rumours of wedding, Katy announced in March 2020 that she was pregnant and on August 26, 2020, the couple had a baby daughter. However, they are yet to divulge any information about their marriage plans.

After such a rocky path, their relationship has become stronger than ever. Lets wish the couple best for their future.

Tell us in the comments who’s your favourite celebrity couple. Also tell us your favourite Katy Perry song?