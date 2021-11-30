Katie Couric’s Memory Of Meeting Prince Will Leave You Amazed

Ace journalist Katie Couric is coming with her memoir which will be published later this month. However, it is already making waves owing to Daily Mail’s reports that it has some surprising details about Prince Harry’s first meeting with the journalist.

Journalist Katie Couric’s memoir titled “Going There” will come out later this month. But it has already been making waves. Journalists often know things about famous people that average people are totally unaware of. Even about the people who have been famous their entire lives. Prince Harry is one such figure who has never been away from the media’s prying eyes. But in her memoir, Katie mentioned her first impression of meeting the British Royal, Prince Harry, which will surely surprise many people to a great extent. She especially recalled a 2012 meeting which she dubbed as “wild-oat sowing phase” for the prince.

Katie is a veteran journalist who has been in the field for around four decades. So, we can assume that she has seen some things many people can’t even think of. So, in her memoir, she went all-out with her honest opinions of some major personalities. But what might interest readers the most is her revelations about her first meeting with Prince Harry. She met him during a Polo match in 2012, in Brazil. The game was for the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Queen. Katie and Harry had a heartwarming conversation, where the latter talked about his admiration for his grandmother and the close relationship they shared with each other.

Daily Mail obtained the manuscript of “Going There”, a memoir written by Katie Couric, and reported that Katie has written that Harry was totally in a party mood during the interview. She wrote that smell of ‘alcohol and tobacco’ oozed out of every pore of his body. This interview took place a few months before Harry was photographed at a naked pool party. However, right now, these revelations don’t have an intense shock value anymore. To some extent, Prince Harry has confessed many times that there was a phase in his life when he used to drink a lot. Previously, the prince referred to the years between 2012 and 2016 as the ‘nightmare time’ of his life. He has also opened up about his troubled past saying that he was not particularly enjoying all the alcohol or the booze. In fact, he was trying to mask some feelings.

Katie Couric meeting Prince Harry memory

It is also noteworthy that Prince Harry mentioned that the nightmare of time of his life ended in 2016, which is precisely the year he met Meghan Markle. So, in a way, she brought him out of his darkness and helped him accept who he was. Henry has said that those were the years when he was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. After meeting Meghan, he began therapy and together, they pulled out of that difficult time.

Currently, Harry is happily married to Meghan Markle, who took retirement from acting following her marriage into the British Royal Family. It’s not easy for a person of Harry’s status to come clean about their struggles with mental health issues. He seemed to have found the right partner in Meghan. Currently, they are working together to make the world a better place, while also enjoying each other’s company.

The memoir is supposed to be released later this month. Katie is among the most revered journalists in the west and the readers can hope to read some more shocking revelations about more famous people.

