Agatha All Alone: Kathryn Hahn To Get Her Standalone Disney+ Show

Agatha is getting her own exclusive show to become ‘WandaVision’s’ first spin-off.

Though Agatha is having a tough time after the finale showed her trapped in Westview, the talented actress Kathryn Hahn, who plays the villain on ‘WandaVision’ series, has won hearts and now there is a spin-off based exclusively on her.

Highlights —

According to the report published in the entertainment magazine, Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her character as the eponymous witch in the spin-off series on her character. In ‘WandaVision’, Agatha disguised herself and turned herself into a neighbour, Agnes, all through the season.

Video Credits: Writers Guild Foundation

The magazine confirmed that Jac Schaeffer will return in all capacities on the Agatha spin-off which is believed to be a dark comedy surrounding the witch. Schaeffer acts as the creator, head writer, and executive producer on the franchise and will be bringing back Agatha as fans enjoyed watching her. The actress stood out for making the character alive and a riot on ‘WandaVision’. She also made her contribution to the Emmy-winning earworm, “Agatha All Along”.

In the finale, fans expected that the makers would kill her but she was strangely left alive and well. It is believed that the makers were impressed with the way Hahn approached the character and now it’s clear why she was left alive and kicking.

Video Credits: LKC Edits

In the series finale, Wanda Maximoff, better known as Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen), trapped Agatha inside Westview to make her freeze in the “Agnes” personality. This time, we can see her rediscovering her personality as Agnes and finding out who she is in reality. We can expect her to be trying hard to undo the effects of the magic cast on her. ‘WandaVision’ was a huge success for Disney Plus and was nominated for 23 Emmys this year. It managed to win 3 out of 23.

Scarlet Witch would return to play the lead character in the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Teyonah Parris, who played Monica Rambeau, is a part of ‘The Marvels’, alongside Brie Larson. The movie is releasing next year, November 2022.

Let us know if you are excited to watch the Agatha spin-off after the success of ‘WandaVision’ in the comments box below.