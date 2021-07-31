The world would have lost forever the most beautiful actress in the world, Kate Winslet, on the sets of ‘Avatar 2’.

As fans await the sequel of the Oscar-nominated movie, Kate Winslet’s recent revelation about ‘Avatar 2’ has become a nightmare to her diehard fans. While the cast and crew of ‘Avatar 2’ are pretty excited about the shooting sequences and are calling it a lifetime wonder, Kate Winslet’s filming experience seems dreadful.

Highlights —

‘Avatar 2’s’ underwater sequence made Kate Winslet scared and philosophical

Mystery of Ronan on ‘Avatar 2’ solved

Kate Winslet’s husband helped her complete scary ‘Avatar 2’ shoot

Kate Winslet, who became a worldwide sensation after her performance in the iconic movie ‘Titanic‘, is back to performing a never-seen-before role in ‘Avatar 2’. Her seven-minute underwater sequence has already become a talking point in the media. On being asked about the scene, Kate Winslet revealed that the hyped underwater scene was much more than a thrill for her. She feared losing her life doing the phenomenal underwater sequence.

Video Credits: 4PM Live

She became philosophical, describing the scene saying one understands the true meaning of life when one goes through a near-death experience like when she had to do the underwater scene. The mind becomes thoughtless and all one does is look at things without forming an opinion about them.

Kate was quoted as saying,

“God, it’s just wonderful. Your mind completely drifts off. You can’t think about anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you’re just looking at the bubbles underneath you? My first words when I resurfaced were, ‘Am I dead?’ Yes, I thought I’d died”.

MYSTERY OF RONAN ON ‘AVATAR 2’ SOLVED

Kate Winslet almost died filming ‘Avatar 2’

Kate Winslet will be playing the mysterious character Ronan in the film. ‘Avatar 2’ will take forward the love story of Jake and Neytiri on the planet of Pandora. Director James Cameron teased that ‘Avatar‘ will have four sequels. While ‘Avatar 2’ will focus on Jake and Neytiri’s children and the family’s struggle with humans, it will introduce us to new kind of Pandora beings that live underwater. They would be called reef people, and Winslet is a part of this strange tribe. For this reason, she has shot the scary underwater sequence.

KATE WINSLET’S HUSBAND HELPED HER COMPLETE SCARY ‘AVATAR 2’ SHOOT

Winslet is thankful to her real-life husband Ned Rocknroll who taught her free diving. She confessed that her husband is good at holding breathe and accompanied her underwater. But after staying underwater for some time, he also did blackout.

Video Credits: New Technology

‘Avatar 2’, produced by 20th Century Studios, is bringing new faces apart from Kate Winslet that includes Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Kate Winslet also revealed in an interview that her confidence hit hard when she was body-shamed post-Titanic’s success. Let us know if you want more information about Kate Winslet and ‘Avatar 2’ in the comments box below.