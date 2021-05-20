LATEST NEWS

Kate Bishop Is Going To Be Marvel’s Next Hawkeye

Is Marvel planning to make Kate Bishop the new Hawkeye
DKODING Studio
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

Previous Article
Keanu Reeves Wants To Get Married But Not The One You're Thinking
No Newer Articles