Kate Bishop Is Going To Be Marvel’s Next Hawkeye

Marvel phase 4 could be the beginning of the New Avengers with Hailey Steinfeld taking the role of Kate Bishop as the new Hawkeye.

Yes, we know, everyone is still trying to get over the death of Tony Stark. Even though the beginning of the new phase of Marvel’s cinematic universe has been phenomenal, there is still something missing. Some might say that we were so used to looking at our favorite superheroes on the big screen that seeing them on the OTT platforms is not that great. Even after the positive response on ‘WandaVision‘ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, there is one thing that everyone has understood and that is the dawn of a new era of superheroes. This is going to continue with the latest Marvel Disney+ series ‘Hawkeye‘, as Kate Bishop will take the mantel from Barton.

Marvel to introduce Kate Bishop as the new Hawkeye.

Who is Kate Bishop?

What Should You Expect from the Hawkeye Series?

When they say that Wanda is now Scarlet Witch and Falcon is now the new Captain America, it seems that the new phase has one principle premise. “New heroes” is what they are trying to say. And sooner than later, we are going to have new avengers. So, this brings us to the main point: Marvel is going to introduce Kate Bishop as the next Hawkeye. Later last year, actor Hailey Steinfeld confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kate Bishop.

Is Marvel planning to make Kate Bishop the new Hawkeye

As far as the Marvel comics go, Kate Bishop takes up the mantle of Hawkeye in the first issue of Young Avengers. In the Marvel cinematic universe, it is confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld will be taking up the role of the ever-energetic Kate Bishop. Even in the comics, you could see that her costume inspiration draws from Hawkeye’s original costume.

In the comics, when Marvel introduces Kate Bishop as the Hawkeye, the original Hawkeye, Clint Barton, is presumed dead. However, in the cinematic universe, it seems that Barton (Jeremy Renner) is going to present himself as a mentor figure to Kate Bishop.

What Should You Expect from the Hawkeye Series?

As many people would gather, Marvel has been doing an impressive job with their various series that have propelled their way forward. Like it or not, but it does help them expand their platforms. Not only the big screen but even the OTT platforms have learned how profitable Marvel’s series can be.

From a big-budget production house, you cannot expect anything less than a cinematic masterpiece that is distributed in various episodes. Now, Marvel has finally made the decision of choosing Kate Bishop as the new Hawkeye. And we can be certain that it’ll be a story that has to be told. Hawkeye is one of the very few heroes with no superpowers, so you can guess that it will take a lot of effort to make the story interesting.