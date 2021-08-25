Kaley Cuoco’s husband has to try very hard to keep her happy

Karl Cook tries to keep Kaley happy after three years of marriage. Let’s learn more about Cook’s thoughtful gift to his wife, Kaley.

In 2016, ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ actor met her husband, Karl Cook, at a horse show. Cook’s approach to horses caught Cuoco’s interest right away. She even referred to him as a horse whisperer, praising his calm and kind attitude with the animals. But Cook did not care that Cuoco was a famous actress when they first met! And, because he had never seen ‘The Big Bang Theory’, he was not too impressed or a total fanatic. Cuoco’s passion for horses, on the other hand, captivated Cook. It was Cuoco’s first public relationship after divorcing tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2015.

Did you know that in 2016, Karl Cook won the $25,500 SmartPak Grand Prix as well as the $15,000 UltrOz Jumper?

In 2016, Kaley Cuoco told CBS This Morning that she had never been happier since her divorce from Sweeting. Cuoco was eager to see what the future held for her. “But it happened”, Cuoco added, “And today I have to say I am happier than I have ever been“.

The couple’s first red carpet appearance was in March of that year. Six months after making her relationship public, Kaley told The Talk that she couldn’t stop smiling and thought life was great with him. Cuoco has finally found her horseman. Cuoco also stated in the interview that Cook was a fantastic rider, equestrian, and human. They both have a mutual love of horses and pets. They were engaged in the month of November next year.

Cook proposed on Kaley Cuoco’s 32nd birthday. They both shared videos of the special moment on Instagram. Karl Cook said that it took him nearly two years to muster up the confidence to ask her to marry him. It was the happiest night of his life, Karl Cook said.

Less than a year later, the couple got married in a ceremony in San Diego, California. After four months, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook were finally able to go on their honeymoon. On December 14th, Cuoco posted a video of the two dressed up in winter gear in Zermatt, Switzerland. Cuoco revealed on Instagram that visiting Switzerland had always been a goal of hers, and Karl Cook made it a reality.

Did you know Karl Cook’s father, Scott Cook, is the co-founder of the financial software company Intuit and has a net worth of $4.7 billion?

Even though Kaley Cuoco and Karl married, the ‘Flight Attendant‘ star later revealed that they were not living together. Their hectic schedules stopped them from living together. All of that has changed now that the couple has officially moved into their new house.

KALEY CUOCO MOURNS THE LOSS OF NORMAN

Actor Kaley Cuoco lost her beloved pet dog, Norman, in January this year. It was only months after another of Cuoco’s canines died. Karl Cook posted on Instagram in November 2020 that their rescue dog, Petunia, passed away after they rescued her. Cuoco shared the news with a black and white portrait of herself with Norman. She wrote that she was experiencing “earth-shattering, profound gut-wrenching pain” that she did not know could be possible.

Norman got frequently featured on Kaley Cuoco’s social media profiles. Norman was also the name of her producing company. In a 2017 interview, Kaley Cuoco stated that she intends to show her love for Norman by getting a tattoo of him. In 2018, she praised him on Instagram, referring to him as her “main man!!”.

KALEY CUOCO’S THOUGHTFUL ANNIVERSARY GIFT FROM HER HUSBAND

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco’s husband, surprised her on their third wedding anniversary. Cook was well aware of Cuoco’s attachment to her dog Norman. So, Cook gave Cuoco a Norman stuffed doll. He knew how much she adored him. Therefore, he wanted her to always be by his side. Cook also gifted his wife pink pyjamas with Norman’s face on them as a gift. Cuoco shared an Instagram story about the gift, calling it the “best anniversary gift ever”.

Cuoco and Cook adopted a new rescue dog over the Fourth of July vacation weekend. Larry, a 9-year-old mastiff, was introduced by Cuoco on Instagram. He had already been a source of obsession for both her and Cook. Larry is the newest addition to her vast animal family. Aside from canines, Kaley also has twenty-five horses, a rabbit, a goat, and two piglets.