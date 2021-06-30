Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco’s 3-Year Long Marriage In Grave Danger

Kaley Cuoco and her husband at unease in the pandemic. Will it be an end to their 3-year long marriage? Keep reading to find out.

Quarantine has a way of bringing people together, as evidenced by the fact that Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are now officially married. After nearly four years together, Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook were bound to cohabit; they just didn’t think it would happen under such extreme circumstances.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star appeared via video chat from her home on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, explaining how the coronavirus outbreak has forced the couple to move in together.

Video Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

“We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years, and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together”, Cuoco said. “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.” Cuoco discussed her unconventional marriage to equestrian Cook, whom she married in July 2018, in a March interview with Access, confirming the couple’s plans to live together for the first time in April.

Cuoco stated that she intended to spend her first night with Cook in their new house once she finished filming her latest project. According to IMDB, the actress was filming a new TV series called ‘The Flight Attendant’. “I was shooting in New York and got sent back here obviously because of everything that was going on and we got to move into the house together”,

“So we moved in and I can’t find anything, but the house is great.” Cuoco told Kimmel.

Cuoco also discussed how she has spent her time in quarantine. “Jimmy this is the thing: usually when I come on your show, I’ve prepped stories … I kept thinking ‘what am I going to say?’ because you’re looking at it”, Cuoco said. “A lot of drinking and trying to keep the dogs occupied. We don’t have kids we just have 17,000 animals.”

The couple married in July 2018, but they had been dating for several years before that. “We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together”, Cuoco said. “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”

Video Credits: Access

Cuoco admitted that she had received a lot of criticism at first for her and Cook’s decision to live apart. She had to defend her decision at first. “Everyone was, like, so crazed”, she explained to Access during an interview about the reactions of those who have condemned her and her husband’s life choices. “They couldn’t believe. I was like, ‘Why do you care?’ Didn’t understand it.”

Despite the verdict, the couple has remained strong and has proven to excel during these trying times. What’re your thoughts on their relationship. Let us know in the comments down below.