Kaley Cuoco is thanking Jim Parsons for abruptly ending ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Looking at the trajectory of growth of the actors after ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended, it is only Cuoco who has multiple reasons to thank Jim Parsons for his surprising decision.

Cuoco confessed that she freaked out when ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended. When her co-star, Jim Parsons, announced his unexpected departure, she was in the deep sea thinking about what her future project would be.

Kaley Cuoco initially freaked out with Jim Parsons’ decision to end ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Two years later, she is nothing but thankful that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended

Kaley Cuoco was terrified becoming a producer

KALEY CUOCO INITIALLY FREAKED OUT WITH JIM PARSON’ DECISION TO END ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’

Cuoco told “The One Show”, “I started freaking out about the comparisons there would be, or what my next project would be”.

Cuoco appeared on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ starting from the pilot episode to the last episode of the twelfth season that marked the end of the world’s most-watched sitcom. Towards the end of the series, she, along with other actors on the show, was earning $1 million per episode. One can’t imagine how hard the transition time is for an actor of such a popular show.

Cuoco explained her situation saying,

“I was like, OK, if I can accept that nothing will compare to that — and that I can’t control what other people are gonna say about me — I knew my next project was gonna be for me and I was gonna leave that in its own place”

TWO YEARS LATER, SHE IS NOTHING BUT THANKFUL THAT ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’ ENDED

Within two years of the wrapping of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Cuoco got to star in the series ‘The Flight Attendant‘, which not only gave her her first Emmy nomination but also allowed her to broaden her horizon by giving her the opportunity to become the producer of the series. She admits that it was hard to fill in the shoes of a producer for an actor like her, who had no previous experience in the domain.

Kaley Cuoco is thanking Jim Parsons for abruptly ending ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Cuoco told “People Magazine” that she was never aware of the excruciating amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to make a TV series possible.

KALEY CUOCO WAS TERRIFIED OF BECOMING A PRODUCER

When she wore the producer’s cap, she behaved like an intern who has a number of questions and not like a successful actor who has a big successful series behind her.

“I asked a lot of questions”, Cuoco said. “You have to learn you’re not the smartest person in the room. I was a little fish in a big sea”, she continued.

Cuoco called it a humbling experience that was needed for her, especially because she just came from the world’s most successful comedy show.

Cuoco recalls a filming incident with Rosie Perez when she became emotional seeing her vision turning into reality.

“I begged Rosie Perez to play Megan”, Cuoco confessed. “And eventually, I got her on board. A few months later, we had our first scene together in the galley and I looked over at her and my eyes started to well up.”

On being asked by Perez, Cuoco replied,

“Do you understand this is like a child with her mood board?”

Back in July, we saw a video shared by Cuoco herself, crying in excitement while watching the announcement of Emmy nominees. Her career shows exponential growth after the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and she must be thanking Jim Parsons for taking the hard decision.