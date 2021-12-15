Kaley Cuoco, Hollywood’s recent success story, recently shared an incident from the sets of ‘The Flight Attendant’, where she struggled to get things right. Apparently, she came to know the difference between a lighthearted comedy ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and an intense drama ‘The Flight Attendant’.

Kaley Cuoco’s big acting break was when she appeared as Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Unless you are living under a rock, you know that TBBT happens to be one of the most iconic American sitcoms of the century. Kaley played Penny for 12 years and became a household name owing to her role. At one time, she was making $1 million from every episode of TBBT. She has continued to further her career after TBBT ended in 2019. One of her successful acting stints in recent times has been ‘The Flight Attendant’, where she plays the lead role. Clearly, this series has more dramatic intensity compared to a sitcom like ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Hence, she is having tougher days shooting for this series. Recently, she shared an incident when she had to shoot a sex scene, which was extremely troublesome for her.

Highlights —

Kaley plays a flight attendant named Cassie Bowden on the show. Her quirky character is an alcoholic and indulges in frequent sex with strangers. Naturally, there had to be a lot of sex scenes in the series. When she signed on to star in the project, she must have taken the ‘sex scene’ thing lightly. She did get personal with a few co-stars in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, but those were ‘lighthearted’ scenes that did not offer much trouble while shooting. But doing sex scenes on ‘The Flight Attendant’ is a completely different ball game. She did an interview with USA Today where she talked about the hardships she faced while shooting those scenes for the series.

Kaley Cuoco suffered her most difficult day due to ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco struggled a lot for a ‘Flight Attendant’ scene

She said – “Network 8 o’clock TV is a little different than HBO Max all hours of the night. I had scenes like that on Big Bang, but this was like a true sex scene”. Michiel Huisman, with whom she had to shoot the scenes, was naturally the person she looked towards for help. “I told Michiel, ‘I’ve never done this before. Have you done it before?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, like 30, 40 times.’ And I was like, ‘What?!’” We can imagine how difficult it would be for her to know her co-star is much more experienced than her when it comes to shooting those scenes.

Things turned weirder as the day passed. Kaley was extremely uncomfortable while shooting the intimate scenes. In the end, Michiel had to come forward to teach her how to properly do those scenes. When the scene began, Michiel was miffed at her and told her it looked like she was hovering over a toilet. So he had to take the charge in his hands and teach Kaley how to perform a fake sex scene. The scenes turned out to be pretty good and it all showed in the performance. But now we know that even the best actors sometimes have bad days.

The first season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ premiered in late 2020 and the show’s second season is already under development. Despite this mild hiccup on the journey towards success, Kaley has earned the status of an A-lister with just very few projects in her hands. She is in a position where she chooses her roles and controls the trajectory of her career.

Other than ‘The Flight Attendant’, Kaley Cuoco will soon appear in two feature films titled ‘The Man from Toronto’ and ‘Meet Cute’. On television, she was most recently seen playing a guest role in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

