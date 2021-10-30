Kaley Cuoco Still In Love With Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco may have parted ways with her husband of three years, Karl Cook. However, it seems she still might be hung up on her marriage.

It has become so common for celebrities in showbusiness to split up from their partners that any new separation should not really come as a surprise. However, in the case of Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s divorce, it was surely shocking as the duo was considered to be going solid. Despite their supposedly amicable and mutual split, it appears as if Kaley Cuoco still has not left her marriage behind. This is more apparent in the light of recent comments that Kaley Cuoco made on a post related to Karl Cook. Keep reading to find out more!

TROUBLE IN PARADISE

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook seemed truly like a match made in heaven. The duo met in 2016 at a horse show in California. Their mutual affection for horses and horse riding struck impeccable chemistry between them. Cuoco had also separated from her ex-husband only a few months back. Therefore, Cuoco and Cook began dating.

After divorce, Kaley Cuoco is still not over ex-husband Karl Cook

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star also expressed how “happier” she was with Cook and that she felt “very, very lucky” in his presence. That he loves horses and dogs as much as she does was a cherry on the top. His sense of humour also won her over. Consequently, after a long stretch of dating, the couple got married in June 2018 at a very intimate ceremony away from the limelight.

Since Karl Cook is an equestrian and Kaley also loves riding horses, the duo gushed over each other’s talent constantly. Their Instagram was also full of love for each other. However, in the end, like many other high-profile relationships, their marriage became another example of the phrase: all that glitters is not gold. While only a few months ago they were congratulating each other over their third wedding anniversary, they have now announced their split, leaving the world in shock.

In a public statement, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook expressed the reasons behind their divorce,

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The couple also emphasized that this was a mutual decision that involved a lot of consideration as well as respect for each other. Having said this, they requested the public to respect their privacy and not demand any further details about their separation.

MOVING ON

Once the separation is done and dusted, the hardest part ensues: how to move on. While it’s a good sign that Cuoco and Cook parted ways while being on the same page, no animosity involved whatsoever, it raises the question: what were the “opposite directions” they were heading in?

To start with, Cuoco is way more successful than Cook as an Emmy-nominated actress who also starred in one of the biggest sitcoms of all time: ‘The Big Bang Theory’. She has now embarked on an incredible journey of producing content as well, signing an amazing deal with Warner Bros. TV. Clearly, the bridge between their success was bound to catch up with them and create opposing paths.

Nevertheless, since they still claim to love each other, this divorce cannot be easy for either of them. After all, it is more painful and harder to move on if the relationship ended on good terms. ‘The Flight Attendant’ actress has attempted to erase Karl Cook everywhere from her life, including her social media. While erstwhile her bio was Mrs. @mrtancook, declaring her status as his wife, now it’s just about her production house: Yes, Norman!

Their relationship ended, but it is evident that their mutual interests have not. Recently, Kaley Cuoco commented hearts on a post that congratulated her ex-husband Karl Cook for winning a hefty prize in horse riding. Their marriage may have gotten over but Kaley Cuoco is still finding it hard to move on and completely detach herself. Her feelings and respect for him live on, regardless of the demise of their legal relationship status.

What do you think went wrong with Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's marriage that they had to divorce? Comment below!