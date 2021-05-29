Kaley Cuoco Horrified After Trainer Leaks Her Private Fitness Routine

Kaley Cuoco’s trainer has revealed all there is to know about his client’s famed fitness.

If you have ever wondered what goes behind the scenes of Kaley Cuoco’s much-talked-about stellar fitness, her trainer Ryan Sorensen has got you covered. Sorensen posted a high-powered video of Kaley doing mixed running alongside her equally fit sister and workout companion Brianna. He mentions that all it takes is “hard work” to be “great”. Ryan has always propagated that when it comes to Kaley’s fitness, there are “no secrets, just hard work”.

WHAT IT TAKES TO BE PICTURE PERFECT

Sorensen, who has been training ‘The Flight Attendant‘ actress for three years, revealed to “Health Today” that Kaley is undaunted by challenging workout routines. Difficult regimes drive her to practice them until she gets them right. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Cuoco, who has been enjoying a successful run in showbusiness for over a decade, is fond of challenges.

Kaley Cuoco’s trainer leaks her fitness routine to people

Moreover, Sorensen revealed that Kaley’s healthy lifestyle consists of cardio and is rooted in staying toned rather than hulk-esque muscle-building. He has also posted a throwback workout footage from summer which shows Kaley doing a mix of various exercises, ranging from cycling to boxing, to get picture-perfect for the filming of ‘The Flight Attendant’. Ryan expressed in the caption that while Covid-19 had wrecked the world with uncertainty, they “found a way to get work done safely”.

While Cuoco enjoys access to a lavish home gym that includes rowing equipment that recreates the experience of real water, Ryan believes that fancy equipment and facilities are not necessary for training. He has been vocal about this on his social media as well because according to him, all one needs is plan and motivating people to achieve results. As a consequence, Kaley seems full of conviction and vigour while training with Ryan.

The relationship between Kaley and her trainer is extremely robust. Even when Kaley travels abroad, they keep in mind to conduct sessions over zoom, as caught in an adorable series of clips posted by Ryan. Kaley can be seen sweating it out with planks and jump squats while her cute chihuahua named Dumpy takes a comfortable, workout-free nap on the bed. Cuoco’s trainer does not fail to galvanize her and keeps cheering her on.

FRIENDS WITH FITNESS BENEFITS

Cuoco clearly puts a lot of sweat and muscle into her rigorous workout sessions while Ryan also constantly pushes her to work harder. However, undercurrents of friendship in their trainer-trainee relationship has always attracted the fancy of fans. As the fitness trainer believes in taking something basic and having “fun with it“, there is always an element of enjoyment present in their sessions.

This mostly comes from groovy and fiery songs like “Till I Collapse by Eminem”, “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande,” Burn It Up” by Janet Jackson, etc. Although it is unclear who selects these tunes, Kaley’s dynamic workout playlist undoubtedly plays an important role in firing her up and enjoying her exercise regime with Ryan.

Vide Credits: Bo Templin

The friendly dynamic between the two can also be observed by the way they communicate with each other and publicize their sessions. Kaley recently put up several shots of her training with Ryan which she called “painful pics”. While she’s working out super hard in the stills, she is also looking at Ryan with tired and almost defeated, puppy eyes that seem to be begging him to go easy on her. This got the fans teared up with laughter in the comments section as her exhausted expressions exemplified the classic relationship between a strong-headed trainer and their fatigued trainee.

Similarly, earlier in March, Ryan had posted a series of images in which Kaley is seen doing a blend of exercises with weights and bands. He did not miss this opportunity to pull Kaley’s already overworked legs and wrote in a hilarious caption, ”Being able to work smarter and take of your body is what it’s all about. Especially at her age”. Although age can be a sensitive subject for women, especially actresses, Kaley replied sportingly in the comments with “Excuse me?” accompanied with laughing and heart emojis while the fans cheered this spirit of friendly humour between the two. After all, what can be better than having a brilliant trainer? A trainer who is also a friend.

Both of them have been forthcoming about their workout sessions on social media but Kaley once commented that it is “harder than it looks”. But it all pays off in the end because not only is she owning the screen with her strong and confident build but is also inspiring her fans to pursue a well-planned fitness regime and a healthy lifestyle.

