Kaley Cuoco Hates Her Show The Flight Attendant For This Weird Reason

The HBO Max show, ‘The Flight Attendant’ brought the veteran actor her first acting Emmy nomination. But Kaley Cuoco revealed in a recent interview that she hates flying. Keep reading to know more.

Cuoco, who is best known for her role as Penny on CBS’s ‘The Big Bang Theory’, stars as Cassie Bowden in the HBO mystery drama Max. Cuoco’s transition from a light-hearted sitcom to a more serious character in ‘The Flight Attendant’ allowed her to show off her acting chops, resulting in a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for season 1 of the 2020 black comedy.

Kaley Cuoco – “ I hate flying”

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2: Everything we know

Kaley Cuoco – “ I hate flying”

Season 1 of ‘The Flight Attendant’ saw Cuoco’s character, an alcoholic flight attendant, waking up next to a dead body in Bangkok. Cassie goes insane because she has no recollection of what happened until she is eventually able to recover and fit the puzzle together. Cassie not only discovers the culprit, but she also decides to stop drinking entirely. Finally, she is accepted into the CIA’s civilian asset programme.

Kaley Cuoco hates what her show ‘The Flight Attendant’ is about

It’s also a narrative about addiction, confronting the past, and how friendships bend or shatter under strain, like in the case of Cassie and her coworker Megan (Rosie Perez). They recently spoke about how they hate flying and they are not much of a traveller.

In an interview with “The Wall Street Journal”, she said, “I hate: flying. It’s hilarious for someone who’s not a big traveller to do a show called ‘The Flight Attendant’. Rosie [Perez] and I talk about that all the time because she hates flying too. She’s like, ‘Why would you choose this show?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I didn’t really think it through’”.

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2: Everything we know

HBO announced in December that ‘The Flight Attendant’ will be renewed for a second season. “To say that I am elated would be an understatement!” said star Kaley Cuoco in a statement. “The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success.”

She went on to say that she worked with HBO Max, Warner Bros, showrunner Steve Yockey, and producers Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade on the project and she’s “committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season two”.

While an official release date for ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 has yet to be announced, Cassie and her cabin crew are unlikely to return until next year.