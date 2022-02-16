Kaley Cuoco shocks everyone with her favourite ‘Big Bang Theory’ episode

This is the episode from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ that Kaley Cuoco loves the most.

We all have our favourite moments or episodes from ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Be it Leonard and Penny’s first kiss or when Sheldon buys Amy a Tiara, we all have our favourite scenes that we like to watch over and over again. Well, just like us, Kaley Cuoco aka Penny too has a favourite episode, and her favourite might come as a surprise for a lot of us.

In a conversation with “TV Insider”, Cuoco openly talked about her favourite episode. She said that she loves “The Big Bang Theory” Season 2, Episode 11, “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis”, and Season 7, Episode 3, “The Scavenger Vortex”. Kaley explained that she enjoyed “The Scavenger Vortex” “Because it involved the whole cast”.

“The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis marked the first time that Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) hugged Penny. It was a defining moment between them”. She further said,

In that episode, Sheldon, who isn’t a big fan of physical affection, gives Penny a hug after he unwraps her thoughtful Christmas present in this episode. The present in question is an autographed cloth napkin from “Star Trek” star Leonard Nimoy, which reads “To Sheldon, live long, and prosper”.

After Penny describes how Nimoy used the napkin, the senior theoretical physicist exclaims that he can clone the actor with the gift. Sheldon not only gives Penny a hug in return, but he also gives her baskets filled with lotions and soaps.

Cuoco also referenced the scene as an example of how kind her character is towards her husband’s socially awkward friends. The actress said, “She was always kind to [the guys]. That’s why she was able to later make fun of them and joke with them because she had earned it because everyone knows how much she loves them”.

How did Kaley Cuoco say goodbye to ‘TBBT’?

In a conversation with “Variety”, Kaley revealed her reaction when she found out that there would not be season 13. During the filming of the 12th season, co-create Chuck Lorre called the actors to his office. While Cuoco and Galecki were discussing whether they wanted season 13, Jim said that he is not sure if he can continue. This took Kaley by surprise as she didn’t know what Jim was talking about. She looked at Chuck and he said, “We’re all for one, one for all. And we’re not going to do this without the whole team”. She said that there were mixed emotions in the room that day and she was making peace with the end of the series.

She further spoke about the filming of the finale and said, “And Johnny and I just stood there, and we were crying. I looked down and the whole stage, all the crew, had all filled the stage to come up next to us while we were talking”.

Which is your favourite episode from 'The Big Bang Theory'?