Kaley Cuoco Begged This Actress To Become Her Co-Star

Kaley Cuoco used her persuasion skills to convince a reluctant Rosie Perez into playing Megan Briscoe on ‘The Flight Attendant’.

If Kaley Cuoco yearns for something, she ensures she puts everything into achieving it. The actor-producer who is the driving force behind the HBO Max hit ‘The Flight Attendant‘, wanted Rosie Perez so much on the show that she incessantly begged Perez to become her co-star. Keep reading to find out more!

HIGHLIGHTS —

Kaley Cuoco’s proposal to Rosie Perez

Kaley Cuoco and Rosie Perez’s reel and real-life relationship

THE PERFECT MATCH

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, Kaley Cuoco and Rosie Perez revealed their journey on ‘The Flight Attendant’. Cuoco disclosed that as soon as the show’s casting director John Papsidera brought Rosie’s name up, she knew Rosie was the perfect match for the show. From the beginning, there was “no one else” who could match with Perez.

Cuoco adulated Perez, calling her an “icon” and recalled that she wanted more than a phone call with Perez so she landed a meeting with her at a coffee shop in Brooklyn. Kaley Cuoco was incredibly intimidated by the 56-years-old actress as Perez had created a towering mystique around her by wearing a large, “terrifying” hat that covered her face. Perez revealed that she was only “playing it cool”.

Kaley Cuoco begged her ‘The Flight Attendant’ co-star to join the show

Moving forward, Kaley Cuoco begged Rosie Perez to join ‘The Flight Attendant’ as her co-star. She went into fangirl mode and strongly emphasized how Perez was the “vision” the makers had for the role of Megan and she is “the one (they) wanted from day one”.

Surprisingly, a star as big as Cuoco was very at ease while begging Rosie Perez because of the chemistry between them, as revealed by the actress,

“It was such an immediate love for each other; I felt very comfortable full-on begging her”.

Related: The Big Bang Theory: Chuck Lorre Exploited Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki’s Break-Up

However, you must be wondering why Cuoco had to beg Perez for playing a leading role alongside her in ‘The Flight Attendant’? Turns out, the ‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey‘ star hates flying and travelling while the show is literally about a flight attendant. Perez mentioned,

“The flying thing really was an issue”.

However, ultimately, Kaley Cuoco convinced Rosie Perez into joining the show. Perez was floored by Cuoco’s work ethic which became the “final deciding factor” and made a “huge difference”. Moreover, Perez playfully commented, “The begging was hilarious“. Indeed, it was.

EXCITING JOURNEY AHEAD

That Kaley Cuoco desperately wanted Rosie Perez on ‘The Flight Attendant’ is understandable once you watch the show: the two portray an amazing dynamic as friends and co-workers. This would not have been possible without some real-life connection between the two.

In fact, the duo disclosed that while working on the finale for Season 1 of ‘The Flight Attendant’, Rosie Perez ended up tearing up during the rehearsal as the scene entailed immense catharsis. This was also the last scene Rosie was filming for the season. Commenting on their work relationship, Cuoco explained, “It was so effortless between the two of us”.

Had Kaley Cuoco not begged Rosie Perez to become her co-worker, the actresses would not have formed, in Cuoco’s words, such a “true friendship”. Their blossoming friendship was a surprise to Rosie Perez since she is socially awkward, which did not go unnoticed by Cuoco.

Kaley Cuoco and Rosie Perez will be reprising their roles as Cassie and Megan, respectively, in Season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’. Giving a sneak peek at her character’s journey for the next season, Cuoco revealed that Cassie will be inviting “loads of trouble” yet again while navigating through sobriety and learning to be honest with herself and those around her.

For Megan, Perez hinted that she will be facing a personal reckoning for what she did to her family and the loss she faced, which won’t be easy for her. Clearly, the leading characters have set the stage for another exciting instalment of ‘The Flight Attendant’ which is expected to release on HBO Max in the spring of next year.

What do you think of the relationship shared by Kaley Cuoco and Rosie Perez on-screen and off-screen? Comment below!