Justin Bartha explains what will happen to the wolf pack when they clash with Vin Diesel

‘The Hangover: Part III’ star Justin Bartha answers how Doug will save the day when the wolf pack clashes with Vin Diesel.

In ‘Hangover 3’, we saw Doug as a sidelined guy whereas his pals and brother-in-law dealt with constant mayhem. He gets kidnapped in the movie and an organized crime boss threatens puts his life in danger.

Bartha explained to “Chicago Tribune” what will happen if they brawl with Vin Diesel and his ‘Fast and Furious’ team.

The discussion happened because ‘The Hangover: Part III‘ and ‘Fast and Furious 6‘ released on the same weekend. Justin explained to the media house that he always considers brain over muscle. He knew Vin Diesel and crew are too strong physically but still thought the Wolf Pack of ‘Hangover’ would ultimately win. He added that ‘Hangover 3’ is an action-adventure movie, in short, the ‘Fast and Furious’ of comedies.

“Chicago Tribunes” asked him what will happen when the brawl keeps going. How would Doug manage all this, to which Justin said,

“Doug would probably get a few really great punches in early on, and then he’d disappear and he’d come back at the end and save the day”.

On being asked if Doug would poke Vin Diesel a couple of times and run, he said, Doug will take real punches from Vin Diesel and will run away from the scene. Later, he would return, when Vin Diesel will be throwing a punishing punch at Zach and Bradley and Ed. Doug will ultimately come out of nowhere and save the day.

How would a spin-off on Doug be like?

The discussion ended in laughter and the interviewer asked about Doug’s role in the wolf pack. Justin took a while and said that he’s the grounding element. The real craziness can happen, once you take the grounding element away and maybe that’s why we see less of Doug in ‘Hangover 3’. Doug, according to Justin, is more of a dramatic character than a comical one. He is the guy that the wolf pack needs to save.

The conversation ended with another important question of whether Doug will have a spin-off movie of his own. If that happens, how would that go?

Justin was amused by the question and said it could probably be something like ‘Eat Pray Love’ –

“Doug travelling around Europe, eating great food and having love affairs.”

Even though it sounds interesting, he said the spin-off on Doug is tough to make. It is definitely going to be full of laughter if Doug is around but to get financing at all for purely a Doug movie, it’s kind of impossible. Though we also agree if there was a spin-off, it would be like ‘Eat, Pray, Love.’

Let us know if you were okay with less of Doug in ‘Hangover 3’. Write in the comments box below if you want to see ‘Hangover part 4’.