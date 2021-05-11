Justice League’s Joss Whedon Accidentally Proved That Iron Man Is The Strongest Avenger

Ray Fisher recently made claim that Joss Whedon mistreated him and his co-actors on the sets of ‘Justice League’. He also attributed a quote to Joss where the latter claimed that he didn’t take notes even from RDJ. Did he accidentally tell who is the strongest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel cinematic universe technically began with introducing the audience to ‘Iron Man’ in 2008. The film was a major hit and it greenlit the Marvel cinematic universe with Thor, Captain America, Hulk etc. following with their own films. And then there were Hawkeye, Vision, Black Widow, Black Panther and a horde of other Marvel superheroes that made their way into more Marvel films over the years. However, with more than a dozen superheroes in their stable, the question of-course arises, who is the most powerful Avenger of them all. We saw a glimpse of it in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, where two groups of Avengers clashed with each other, headed by Captain America and Iron Man. But that fight was inconclusive and more emotionally charged than a display of brute strength. But Ray Fisher, the Cyborg actor, recently said something that hinted that Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man might be the answer to the question.

Highlights —

Iron Man is the strongest Marvel character?

Iron Man Vs other Marvel characters

Joss Whedon views on Robert Downey Jr.

Joss Whedon made a claim which, to some extent, cleared the air on which Avenger is the most powerful. Joss Whedon helmed the first two ‘Avengers’ films, the first one of which was a massive universal success. After the relative failure of the ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, he was somehow ousted from directing and writing further MCU movies. But the DC cadre got him in to carry on the rewriters and reshoots on the 2017 released ‘Justice League’ film. However, the tables turned and the film turned out to be a big disappointment. The tension did not end here. Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, created a stir when he openly accused Joss Whedon of mishandling the cast and crew and being racist towards him.

Joss Whedon claimed that he didn’t take notes ‘even from RDJ’

While the whole issue was unfortunate and injustice was definitely committed towards Ray, as we later came to know how badly his role was butchered. There was one statement from Ray that got the public’s attention. As per him, Joss Whedon, in a fit of megalomania, claimed that ‘he doesn’t take note from anyone, not even RDJ’. Well, this said a lot!

Joss Whedon claimed that he didn’t take notes ‘even from RDJ’

Robert Downey Jr. is certainly among the most popular Hollywood stars in the world and the backbone of the MCU. With his mechanical suit and his sharp IQ, RDJ tackled the biggest and the strongest of the MCU villains, Thanos. And while Tony Stark died fighting Thanos, it was clear that he was not a force to be reckoned with.

In-fact, arguably, we never quite saw Iron Man at his full strength in any of the Marvel films. And with Whedon’s claim that he doesn’t even taken notes from RDJ, it indirectly proves that there is no MCU without Iron Man. But now, as our beloved Iron Man is no more with us, we are truly wondering where the MCU will head without him.

Related: Batman Has Finally Succeeded In Defeating Iron Man: Here’s How

Tom Cruise as Iron Man

For one, there are talks of Tom Cruise donning the Iron Man suit and possibly that stylish goatee as well, as there are talks of establishing an alternate-universe where Tony Stark is still alive in all his cocky awesomeness. Tom Cruise is arguably the biggest film-star in the world and if the Marvel execs are so interested in bringing Tom to play the role, it explains how important Iron Man is for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Video Credits: Shamook

While technically, going by the brute physical strength, many Avengers could beat Iron Man in a straight fight. But who said that power was only physical?

Iron Man is the best Marvel character

The absolute charm RDJ brought to the character will make the audience associate RDJ and Tony Stark/Iron Man with each other for years to come.

Video Credits: Burger Fiction

No matter who gets to play the next Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr. will remain everybody’s favourite Avenger for decades to come.

Tell us in the comments who do you think should play Iron Man next as RDJ is off the charts now. Also tell us if you think Tom Cruise is the best replacement for RDJ.