Justice League To Finally Do Justice To This Aquaman Character

What plans does Zack Snyder have for Jason Momoa as Aquaman in ‘Justice League 2’? Let’s find out!

The Zack Snyder cut of ‘Justice League‘ featured Aquaman in a different role, as compared to its theatrical release. When the original director, Snyder, left the film in the middle due to a personal tragedy, Warner Bros. had to bring Joss Whedon to finish the movie. Sadly, the final version was a big failure. But with ‘Justice League 2’ in the making, can we expect a bigger and better role for Aquaman?

Spoiler Alert! Whose fate will be sealed in ‘Justice League 2’?

‘Aquaman’ ignored its connection to ‘Justice League’

‘Justice League’ set before ‘Aquaman’?

“They said the age of heroes would never come again.” Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on @HBOMax March 18th. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/ZY1rYEcu5M — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) February 14, 2021

According to various reports, Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ will kill two of its prominent characters. Spoiler Alert! Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman will be killed off in the end. It also pointed out all those rumours that pointed towards Warner Bros. working on ‘Justice League 2′ and letting Zack Snyder complete his planned vision for the franchise. Even though they did not confirm it, they mentioned that another character would be promoted to ‘Justice League’ status after the two characters are killed.

Amber Heard, who plays the role of Mera, will have a significant role in the movie. She will also take the place of Arthur Curry in the team. Though it is still unclear how Snyder plans to execute it, we can expect an increased screen time for Heard in ‘Justice League 2’. Mera’s increased screen time has been linked to the actor’s return in ‘Aquaman 2’, which might later reveal her as the queen of Atlantis. It also means that Warner Bros. are willing to move past the controversies and backlash Amber Heard has been receiving, especially from the supporters of her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Many are confused about whether Aquaman is set after ‘Justice League’. It is being assumed that the League will plan to send Flash back in time to prevent Arthur and Diana’s deaths. Hence, ‘Justice League 2’ will be set in an alternate timeline. It will also open an opportunity for a film that focuses on Flash learning how to time travel.

Aquaman was briefly seen in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘ and the ‘Justice League’. The only time he gets mentioned is when Meara acknowledges Aquaman (Jason Momoa) for saving the world from Steppenwolf. Aquaman and Mera meet in ‘Justice League’, but Aquaman acts like they are meeting for the first time. In ‘Aquaman’, people can talk underwater. But in ‘Justice League’, to have a conversation, Mera moves the water around her to create a small air bubble to talk.

‘Aquaman’ was one of the most well-received films by both the critics and the audience. It is still one of the highest-grossing movies in the DC Extended Universe. While the film was loved, fans could not help but ask about the apparent plot hole that featured Aquaman’s first visit to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. But in ‘Justice League’, we saw Arthur going to meet Mera in a place that appeared to be Atlantis.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, ‘Aquaman’ director James Wan clarified where Arthur went in ‘Justice League’.

“It was not Atlantis. I spoke with Zack [Snyder, director of ‘Justice League’] early on, and Zack mentioned that the location that Aquaman swims to in ‘Justice League’ is an outpost.”

“So when he told me that was his idea, I was like, ‘Oh great, then I can actually have Arthur go to Atlantis for the first time’. That’s very important for me because he can go into it and have a wide-eyed approach to Atlantis and be in awe of it.”

Trainer Mark Twight recently released a new photo of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry from the upcoming ‘Justice League’. Mark Twight served as a trainer on the sets of Snyders’ ‘300’, the ‘Man of Steel‘, and the ‘Aquaman’ film. He posted the never seen before image on his Instagram account, which seems to showcase the scene before Aquaman’s welcome to the ‘Justice League’. In that scene, Bruce Wayne traced Arthur to the remote fishing village he had been protecting.