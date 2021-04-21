Justice League: Snyder Cut Success Is The Biggest Illusion Of 2021

Amid all the bells and whistles of the success of ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut on HBO Max – the detailed streaming data put forth some doubts.

After a 4-year long battle, the fans of DCEU finally brought down the WB studios to give them the true vision of Zack Snyder. ‘Snyder Cut’ celebrates the true soul of DCEU and embraces what ‘Justice League’ was initially meant to be in its every frame. ‘Justice League‘ Snyder Cut is proving to be a huge success as far as the critics, viewership data, and the fans are concerned. However, some of the latest revealed streaming data suggest that all the boasted success might not be exactly true.

‘Snyder Cut’ is a 4-hour long original version of the trimmed-down ‘Justice League’ that WB released in theatres in 2017. In view of the run-time, the movie was released on HBO Max.

Snyder Cut’s HBO Max streaming success is all a lie – the viewership data, the numbers – all are inaccurate.

Due to the excitement and craze of the fans to witness Snyder’s vision, the streaming platform crashed several times on the day of the release.Fans turned up in massive numbers to witness the epic saga of the formation of the Justice League, the resurrection of Superman, the introduction of Darkside, and a lot more.

As Deadline reports the data from Samba TV, 1.8 million households tuned into HBO Max to watch Snyder Cut on its opening weekend.

Snyder Cut’s ratings also clearly reveal how much better it is than the theatrical cut. ‘Snyder Cut’ currently boasts a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.3 on IMDB. Whereas the original ‘Justice League’ has depressing ratings at 6.2 for IMDb and 40% for Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut’s ratings and reviews make it quite evident that the movie has delivered on the expectations.

However, some of the latest reports suggest that the success of ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut, boasted by the viewing figure, might not be true.

One-third of viewers watched full Snyder Cut

The truth of the Snyder Cut’s mindboggling streaming achievement is far from what the initial streaming data shows.

Generally, streaming platforms or viewership analytic firms count any click which starts the movie as a viewer. As a matter of fact, some firms consider a mere 1-minute of screen-time engagement as a view. Samba TV’s director Jeffrey Silverman explained in an interview with Sylabdul Inc. that compared to other firms, Samba TV counts 5-minute of engagement as a view. While it is better than the 1-minute standard, it’s not accurate enough to calculate the success of a 4-hour long ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut.

Thus, when Samba TV analyzed the complete data, it was revealed that only 1/3rd of the 1.8 million households completed watching Snyder Cut.

Repeat views – Chapter approach – what’s the truth of Snyder Cut?

The fact that only 1/3rd of 1.8 million households completed watching ‘Snyder Cut’, doesn’t mean the movie failed. At the same time, the viewer counts of around 2 million also don’t indicate the streaming success of ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut.

How ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut’s viewership numbers can be misleading evidence of its success – loopholes.

As Jeffrey explains, there are many factors at work in the streaming data of Snyder Cut.

Snyder Cut was a 4-hour long movie. Such a long run time means that the viewers are taking breaks, leaving the movie at a point, and returning after some hours or a day. All this adds into the view count as repeat views are counted.

The fact that makes this phenomenon more significant is the chapter format of the Snyder Cut. Snyder Cut was broken down into 6-chapters to make the 4-hour long sitting breathable for the viewers. This facilitated viewers to watch the movie in parts, which contributed to the view count.

However, the same phenomenon also makes it evident why only 1/3rd of 1.8 million households completed the movie. Apparently, a majority of households chose to not watch the entire 4-hour movie in one go.

Thus, while ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut is undoubtedly a better movie, pursuing the viewership data as the evidence of its success can be inaccurate this early. What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.