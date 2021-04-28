Justice League: Batman Is A Copy Cat, Wonder Woman is Not Amused

In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Batman copies a weapon from Wonder Woman, which was revealed in the latter’s interaction with Alfred. The scene was completely chopped off from the theatrical cut.

After years of fan-petitions, ever since the atrocity in the form of Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’ hit the theatres in 2017, we finally got the version of the film we deserved. To the fan’s absolute delight, the much hyped ‘Snyder Cut’ was released as ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ in March 2021 to a grand critical and commercial acclaim. It also led to the beginning of a discussion in the cinema world whether the directors must be allowed to keep their visions intact, irrespective of the film’s length. As ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ ran for about 4 hours, there were many little details the fans finally got to witness. One such detail was Batman and Alfred’s idea of equipping the caped crusader with energy dissipating gauntlets. The idea for them was directly lifted from Wonder Woman’s metal wristbands.

Now, Zack Snyder is known as a visionary director with a keen eye for cool details such as this, and many more. His epic 2021 outing proved yet again why Zack was attaining a cult-like status among his fans and for all the right reasons. When the fans discovered this little detail, this made them appreciate Snyder even more. And it was when Snyder did not even try to keep it too subtle. It was played out in an interaction which took place between Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred and Wonder Woman in the bat-cave. Alfred proudly showcases the latest invention, based on Bruce’s idea, gauntlets that consumed energy and later dissipates it. What’s more? The same gauntlets saved Batman from the wrath of Superman when the latter comes back from the dead and finds it hard to understand who’s friend and who’s the enemy

Batman Copies Wonder Woman’s metal wristbands

When she comes to about the blatant copy of her wristbands, Diana also jokes to Alfred about also making the lasso of truth for Batman, but in black. For the ones who don’t know, lasso of truth is exactly what the name suggests. Its a lasso which compels the holder to say the truth. You remember that scene in the 2017 version of ‘Justice League’, where Jason Momoa’s Aquaman touches the lasso accidentally and goes ‘out of character’ for a bit. Well, if you don’t, don’t worry, you have saved yourself from the cringe-fest the 2017 version was.

Batman Copies Wonder Woman’s metal wristbands

While the emotional relationship between Batman and Wonder Woman was carefully fleshed out in the 2021 version, we could see why Snyder’s Batman wouldn’t mind copying his comrade’s weapon. It were moments like these that made Snyder’s version endearing and more clear in terms of the relationships between the superheroes and their personal dynamics with each other and the people that they were surrounded with. We still find it extremely hard to wrap our heads around the fact that some of the best scenes, such as the aforementioned one, were left on the editing room floor in the Joss Whedon cut. It’s actually the moments like these that ensure the maximum engagement from the audience.

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’: A true vision finally realized

So when Zack Snyder got the chance to redeem the film, which was butchered by the WB execs and Whedon, he went all out. In some subsequent interviews, he also mentioned that he had still ‘fought’ with the WB execs to keep some of the parts that those ‘suits’ did not agree with. It is the sign of a great auteur who will never want to cheat the fans by being dishonest with his work. Afterall, why would the length matter of the final-product is a film like ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

And now, we have no final word on the DC cinematic universe helmed by Zack, which includes the two planned sequels to ‘Justice League’. And with moments like the Batman copying Wonder Woman and Alfred pulling Batman’s leg, we wish if the studio just let Zack take the charge of the DC universe again.

What do you think about the difference between the Joss Whedon’s and Zack Snyder’s cut of ‘Justice League’. Also tell us whether you want Zack to continue with the DC universe, and also, why is your answer ‘hell yes’!