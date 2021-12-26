Arrogant Joss Whedon Paid Heavy Price For Abusing Gal Gadot

Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’ was a monumental failure, both critically and commercially. But his on-set behaviour was worse. However, Gal Gadot was not one to take anything lying down and she raised her voice against arrogant Joss Whedon, thus taking him down publicly.

Gal Gadot is best known to play Wonder Woman on-screen, one of the roughest DC superheroes. But it is quite a widely known fact that she also carries that persona off-screen. We are specifically referring to her tussle with Joss Whedon while shooting for ‘Justice League’. Joss Whedon apparently wasn’t liked by many people while working on the film ‘Justice League’, whether it was Ray Fischer who alleged Joss of being a racist or Gal, who publicly accused him of verbal abuse. Apparently, she was unhappy with a few changes that Joss had made to the original ‘Justice League’ script to be helmed by Zack Snyder. Usually, this creative involvement by the actors is met with regard, but not in the case of Joss. He was so insecure about the work that he lashed out at Gal for showing discontentment with the written pages. But he misunderstood Gal as someone who’d silently face abuses directed towards her.

Gal Gadot vs Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon abused Gal Gadot during ‘Justice League’

In May 2021, Gal sat down on the Israeli TV for an interview where she revealed the levels to which Joss stooped down to intimidate her. As per her, he threatened to destroy her career and said that if she uttered a word against him, he would make her career miserable. She further said that she was ‘shaking trees’ when it happened to her in front of many people. However, Warner Brothers took good care of it. But what bothered her more than anything else was how many people Joss would have done the same.

In a way, she tackled the abuses hurled at her with grace. It takes a strong will and personality to go through something like that and speak up about it. Hollywood has not been very kind to the people who speak up if the past is taken into consideration. ‘Whatever happens on the sets, stays on the sets’, is the attitude that most people generally have. But in Gal’s case, she was not the one to stay silent. After all, she is universally known as the definitive Wonder Woman, and for the ones who don’t know, she also began her career with a rough and tough role in a ‘Fast and Furious’ film.

Joss Whedon abused Gal Gadot during ‘Justice League’

Kristen Wiig, her co-star from ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, also has a thing or two to say about Gal’s intolerance towards injustice. She said that Gal is unafraid to advocate for herself. She stands up against what she thinks is wrong. Kristen further added that people who think that Gal is nothing more than a pretty face are ‘dead wrong’.

This incident also sheds light on the injustice faced by women in the entertainment industry casually. Gal went on to say that she doesn’t know if she would have to face that had she not been a woman. But in hushed voices, Hollywood is well aware that it wouldn’t be the case.

Whatever abysmal response the fans had towards Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’, spoke volumes about his work ethic. It was also evident by the fact that a legion of fans protested to get the Zack Snyder cut of the film released. Now, Zack is a true gentleman, as stated by everyone who has worked with him. Perhaps, Joss could learn some etiquette and filmmaking skills from Zacky.

Tell us in the comments if you also think that Joss Whedon is an overrated director. Also, tell us what made ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ better than Joss Whedon’s film of the same title.