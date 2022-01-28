What Makes Jon Watts Marvel’s Favourite Director?

Jon Watts is currently the busiest filmmaker in Hollywood! But what is he working on these days? Let’s find out about the director’s next big Marvel release.

Jon Watts directed all three Spider-Man films that were released as part of the MCU. The filmmaker’s latest film, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, broke box office records and became the eighth highest-grossing film of all time. For the time being, it appears that the trilogy is over, and those involved in the project will go their separate ways. While it is unclear when his next project will be released, it is widely getting reported that his next film will be the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot.

‘Fantastic Four’ to be part of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Fox created two separate ‘Fantastic Four’ teams ten years apart. Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Sue Strom), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm), and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm) starred in the 2005 ‘Fantastic Four’ film.

The same cast returned in ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’ in 2007. Then, in 2015, Fox released a critically panned ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot. Kate Mara (Sue), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny), Miles Teller (Reed), and Jamie Bell (Ben) were among the new cast members. But the audience never saw a sequel.

Surprisingly, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan returned to the MCU after their ‘Fantastic Four’ roles. They took on the roles of Captain America and Killmonger respectively. However, some of the ‘Fantastic Four’ characters may appear in MCU films again. According to rumours, Gruffudd’s Reed Richards will make a cameo appearance in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Will the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot be Jon Watts’ next film?

Jon Watts’ involvement in the ‘Fantastic Four’ got confirmed more than a year ago at Disney’s Investor Day event in 2020. During the event, Kevin Feige announced that ‘Fantastic Four’, a former 21st Century Fox property, would be joining the Marvel Studios Phase 4 lineup.

Jon Watts is Marvel’s favourite Director

Speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Kevin Feige hinted that casting for the newly re-acquired Marvel family members was likely being done behind closed doors. Hence implying that the new group would consist of both well-known and lesser-known stars.

Feige said: “I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces). I think you look no further than Simu in ‘Shang-Chi’, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that had not been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our ‘Thor’ film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not.”

Marvel has yet to officially announce a release date, cast, or anything else about the upcoming introduction of the superhero team into the MCU. However, Feige told ET Online that he does not believe it will happen anytime soon but felt that they would have to wait and see what happened at the upcoming gatherings and fan events where they could reveal more information.

On the other hand, fans are very excited about the MCU ‘Fantastic Four’ cast. Fans have been pleading with Marvel for more than two years to cast John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Marvel Studios postponed the majority of their upcoming lineup in October 2021, including ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘The Marvels’, and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumnia’. Furthermore, two untitled Marvel films were dropped from the schedule, while a third untitled film got pushed back to November 3, 2023.

Apart from ‘Fantastic Four’, Watts is producing the sixth instalment in the ‘Final Destination’ series, with Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. Furthermore, Apple recently won a bidding war for his latest behind-the-scenes project, which likely has A-listers George Clooney and Brad Pitt to star in a mysterious crime thriller.

Tell us if you are excited to watch the ‘Fantastic Four’ in the comments!