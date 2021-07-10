Believe it or not, Jon Cryer actually knows the real side of Charlie Sheen

We know how Jon Cryer felt working with Charlie Sheen in ‘Two and a Half Men’.

For the past few years, the troublesome relationship between Jon and Charlie has been highlighted in the media. Where it was believed that the two got together very well, in reality, it seems that the happy picture was just a fake pretence for the audience. Last year, Jon opened up about working with Charlie and all doesn’t seem fine between the two of them.

JON CRYER ON WALKING WITH CHARLIE SHEEN

Just last year, Jon spoke with “People’s TV”, Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, where he openly talked about his relationship with Charlie. He said, “Charlie and I really hit it off. We had a great first few years on that show. It was incredibly smooth, we had a lovely time, and it was working really well”. However, Jon further added that after Charlie and Denise Richards separated, he was back to using drugs. He said that initially we thought he could handle it, but later, we could see that drugs were taking control over him.

“It was one of the first internets’ storms, plus there’s the fact that all of our jobs are tied into this guy, and we’re all his friends. It was very, very strange and [there were] aspects of it that I absolutely hated, but you know, I’m thankful for the years that were great”. Jon also spoke about his journey in the show,

WHY WAS CHARLIE SHEEN FIRED FROM THE SHOW?

It was in 2011 when Charlie was fired from ‘Two and a half Men‘ and was replaced by Ashton Kutcher. According to a letter from Warner Bros. Television attorneys, it was because of Charlie’s unprofessional demeanour that the producers had to oust him from the show. It was said that Charlie passed some derogatory remarks about series creator Chuck Lorre and was also involved with several drug-related incidents. After getting a lot of attention from the media, Ashton Kutcher took the place of Charlie from season 9.

WILL THERE BE ‘TWO AND A HALF MEN’ SEASON 13?

Well, it looks like Charlie is very much keen about rebooting the show for another season. In an interview, Charlie talked about being part of season 13. He said, “I think as long as everybody involved is alive and kicking then there’s definitely a possibility”.

“Of course [I would like it to], because there’s a trend towards reboots these days, and I think that would be one that folks might tune in for. It doesn’t have to go on for another five years, it would just be nice to do a couple of seasons and end it as it should have”. He added,

We don’t know if Charlie would return to the show, however, CBS is definitely thinking about season 13. But when will this happen? Well, for that we will have to wait for an official announcement.

Do you want to see season 13 of ‘Two and a Half Men’? Let us know in the comments below.