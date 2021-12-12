Joker Sequel? Joaquin Phoenix Hints At A Possible Return Of The Clown Prince Of Crime

Being the arch-nemesis of Batman, the ‘Joker’ has played one of the most defining roles in a superhero’s life. As a criminal mastermind and a super-villain, the character has wreaked havoc upon the lives of Gotham dwellers.

Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ probed deep into the psyche of the criminal, exploring his urge to be accepted and understood in society. Phoenix’s splendid portrayal of Arthur Fleck not only fetched him the Academy Award for Best Actor but also left the audience wanting more. In a recent interview, the actor also suggested the possibility of a sequel to the origin story of the iconic super-villain, the Joker. Excited? Read on to know more!

The origin story of the infamous super-villain, ‘Joker’, crossed the $1 billion milestones after its release on October 4, 2019. One of the major reasons behind the tremendous success of the movie was the depiction of the character through a rather humanistic approach. Todd Phillips, the director of the movie, had planned to focus the attention of Warner Bros., and DC on movies that shed light upon the darker side of superheroes and explore the birth of super-villains. Phillips explained in an interview with “Playlist”, “I pitched it as three movies, ‘Joker’ being the first with me, and then these two other movies, with two other directors”.

However, in spite of showing interest in a possible sequel, Phillips also stated that the next ‘Joker’ movie could not simply be a wild and crazy one revolving around the life of the Clown Prince of Crime. According to him, the sequel “would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does”. He further added, “I think that’s ultimately why the movie connected, it’s what’s going on underneath. So many movies are about the spark, and this is about the powder. If you could capture that again in a real way, that would be interesting”.

Who will play the ‘Joker’ next?

Considering his performance as Arthur Fleck in the origin story of the archenemy of Batman, Joaquin Phoenix is definitely the best choice for playing the ‘Joker’ in a sequel. Phoenix himself sees tremendous potential in the character, which may urge him to return for a sequel. His Oscar-winning performance as Arthur Fleck is not only memorable but has created a significant milestone in the history of DC villains. It is therefore very likely for Warner Bros. to bag a second gold with the actor, given the possibility of a sequel.

However, according to reports by “WeGotThisCovered”, Jim Carrey is to play a character inspired by the ‘Joker’ in the sequels. This character is allegedly called Mr. J and is simply an older version of the iconic super-villain.

Joaquin Phoenix on Being in the ‘Joker’ Sequel

The character of the archenemy of Batman has been played by numerous actors in the past namely Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto. Unlike the other Jokers, Phoenix’s Joker portrays the psyche of the super-villain through his need for belongingness and the sheer lack of it.

In an interview with “Peter Travers”, Joaquin Phoenix admitted, “You know, I wouldn’t have thought about this as my dream role. But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it”. He further added, “I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just to work together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting. So, it ended up being a dream role. It’s nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie”.

The actor clearly highlighted the never-ending potential of the character of Joker, which indicated his interest in further exploration and future association. Regarding the possibilities of a comeback of the clown prince of crime, Joaquin Phoenix hinted about the ‘Joker’ sequel. The actor said, “I don’t know that there is [more to do], me and Todd would still be shooting now if we could, right? Because it seemed endless, the possibilities of where we can go with the character”.

Truly, the possibilities that would open up with Joaquin Phoenix being in the ‘Joker’ sequel are endless. How excited are you for the return of Phoenix as the Joker? Tell us in the comments below!