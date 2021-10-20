Joker 2 On The Way: Joaquin Phoenix Reveals

Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ was an unlikely blockbuster in 2019, becoming the first R-rated film to make $1 billion at the box office. The film served as a probable origin tale for Phoenix’s eponymous character, Arthur Fleck, a failed clown whose descent into cynicism sparks a tumultuous revolution in Gotham City. The film ‘Joker’, which starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron, was hailed for its exhilarating performances and cinematography. At the 92nd Academy Awards, the film received 11 nominations, with Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gunadóttir winning Best Original Score.

Is ‘Joker’ getting a sequel?

Joaquin Phoenix comments on the rumours

IS ‘JOKER’ GETTING A SEQUEL?

Because ‘Joker’ was such a big hit, there were a lot of questions regarding whether or not there would be a sequel. In truth, Warner Bros. intended for the film to launch a new series called DC Black, which would showcase experimental films not found in the DCEU. Phillips, on the other hand, was hesitant to continue the plot because he had always intended for ‘Joker’ to be a stand-alone film. Despite this, the filmmaker stated in November 2019 that a sequel was feasible, albeit it was not in the works at the time. Following Phillips’ comments, there was a discussion about ‘Joker 2’; rumours are rife that the film is in the works, and Phillips has even committed to writing the screenplay. There is currently no official word on whether the rumours are true.

Is ‘Joker 2’ on the way? Joaquin Phoenix comments on the rumours

JOAQUIN PHOENIX COMMENTS ON THE RUMOURS

Phoenix addressed the rumours of a ‘Joker’ sequel in an interview with The Playlist to promote his role in Mike Mills’ upcoming thriller ‘Cmon Cmon’. He merely replied, “I dunno,” when asked if the movie was still going on. Phoenix went on to note that there was always talk about wanting to speak more about Arthur Fleck, the ‘Joker’, and maybe explore more of his story.

He said,

“I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know”.

As much as we’d all like to make jokes about ‘Joker’, the movie ended in a place that could lead to an intriguing sequel. For starters, this is a very different ‘Joker’ than we’ve seen before, as the Clown Prince of Crime is a hero of the people, praised as the only one who tells it like it is and fights against the Gotham elite. It could be an interesting Elseworlds scenario to have Batman start his career in this version of Gotham, where not only the cops, but even the average citizen is against him and in favour of the ‘Joker’.

Still, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of a ‘Joker’ sequel, at least for the time being. While we wait for word on the sequel, we can take comfort in the fact that Phoenix is still interested in the concept.