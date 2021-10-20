LATEST NEWS

Joker 2 On The Way: Joaquin Phoenix Reveals

Is ‘Joker 2’ on the way? Joaquin Phoenix comments on the rumours
DKODING Studio
Oviya Priyadharshini

Oviya Priyadharshini is a Master in commerce . Her love for entertainment and fashion has made her take up this career. Now she is a content writer and a freelancer who extensively works on providing the audience with latest up dates on entertainment, fashion , lifestyle and business . She is a free spirit and a person who has never let the child inside her die.

Previous Article
The Eternals Director Has Come Clean About Why The Eternals Did Not Fight Thanos
No Newer Articles