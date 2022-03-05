Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Petition On The Verge Of Winning

With a million signatures on a fan petition to recast Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, the actor may be on the verge of regaining his role. Will Disney bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack? Read on to know more!

Four days after Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife published an opinion piece on him, Disney cut him from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series. In an opinion piece for Washington Post, Heard claimed he abused her during their 18-month marriage. To no one’s surprise, fans created a ‘Johnny Depp Captain Jack Petition’ on change.org titled, “We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW”.

The petition that will change Johnny Depp’s life forever

Jerry Bruckheimer wants Johnny Depp back?

JD gets all the support.

As of this writing, the petition has surpassed a new milestone of nearly 710,000 signatures from around the world. After accumulating one million signatures, Depp’s petition will be one of the most signed on Change.org!

Since his firing, the actor’s devoted fans have publicly fought for his reinstatement. Within the online petition, JD fan Riza Siddiqi has requested the Disney Company to rehire Depp for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, which will also star Margot Robbie.

Siddiqi begins by reminding fans that the actor “has been playing this role since 2003”. It was then when fans first saw him arrive at the Port Royal in his boat; while the “epic” background music played. As a result, without Depp, there would be “no epic entry scores and no humorous dialogues”.

The petitioner also goes on to reinstate Johnny Depp’s value as Sparrow and feels that “they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon”. Siddiqi further pleads fans to sign this petition, especially “for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl”!

Jerry Bruckheimer wants Johnny Depp back?

Jerry Bruckheimer and The Walt Disney Company are the targets of the ‘Johnny Depp Captain Jack’ petition. While Bruckheimer and Depp have been close friends in the past, it is unknown if they are at least on talking terms.

Not too long ago, the TV and Film producer stated that he “didn’t know” what Johnny Depp’s role would be in the upcoming film. As reported by Collider in 2020, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that a draft was in the making and that they had been “working on it for a little bit.”

He mentioned that they are currently working on a draft and that they hope to have it soon and give it to Disney. Lastly, he expressed his hope that they would like it. Either way, rumour has it that Disney is rethinking resurrecting Johnny Depp for the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ instalment. The overwhelming number of fans who have expressed their admiration for the actor on social media platforms like “Twitter” could play a major factor in this.

JD gets all the support

Twitter handle @0517pomta demands that Disney brings Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack because he is “one of the coolest and most beloved characters in movie history”:

Bring back Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the coolest and most beloved characters in movie history.

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow has given love, dreams and energy to people all over the world.

Now is the time to need him.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/4MF9JhHEjp — Pomta✊ (@0517pomta) July 8, 2021

“Bring back Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the coolest and most beloved characters in movie history. Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow has given people love, dreams, and energy all over the world. Now is the time to need him. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #NoJohnnyNoPirates”

Another fan on Twitter @PrincessAnouska expresses that it would be “a very big mistake” if they did not bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack:

“Disney would be making a very big mistake & completely disrespecting almost 20years of hard work & talent if they do not bring back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow! 🏴‍☠️he made and carried that franchise to what it is today and still brings happiness to everyone🥺he deserves the world🖤”

Disney would be making a very big mistake& completely disrespecting almost 20years of hard work& talent if they do not bring back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow!🏴‍☠️he made&carried that franchise to what it is today & still brings happiness to everyone🥺he deserves the world🖤 pic.twitter.com/IptRz6qYI2 — ♡ 𝒶 𝓃 𝑜 𝓊 𝓈 𝓀 𝒶 ♡ (@PrincessAnouska) June 26, 2020

Fans and people of the industry have been working hard to make this a reality. As a result, a new Disney perspective on Johnny Depp has emerged.

According to DKODING, it is certainly hard to imagine anyone other than Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. With the petition not too far from a million signs, one can only hope for the best.

