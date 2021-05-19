Johnny Depp’s Friends Fear The Actor’s Life Is In Danger

As per reports in a tabloid, Johnny Depp is facing severe alcohol abuse issues and he might not live long. While his troubles with the whole Amber Heard controversy are well-known, is the situation really that bad?

Johnny Depp is the quintessential Hollywood heartthrob who has been in the news since the past few years for all the wrong reasons. While there has been a lot of time since he delivered a substantial hit film, he has been cornered by difficult circumstances since past few years. The one issue that has taken the most toll on his mental and physical well being is the entire ordeal he faced over the accusations of being abusive towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny took to drinking heavily while his image took a solid hit in a way that was totally unprecedented. In addition, the case is still ongoing with the Hollywood getting divided in two sects because of it, one believing Johnny’s innocence and the other deeming him guilty. However, one thing that has been worrisome for his fan legion and close friends is his alcohol-addiction which has intensified in the years following the case.

About a year ago, a tabloid named Globe made some bold assumptions that Johnny’s drinking problems have intensified to such an extent that he had only a few weeks to live. According to the tabloid, Johnny’s drinking habits had gone far out of hands. As per the sources of the tabloid, Johnny was ordering vodkas at late nights before a red carpet event, and later, during the event, he was chugging down alcohol from a coffee cup.

Reports also claimed that it was his security team which somehow took care of the worsening situation and the event happened without any nuisance created by him. He also hated his hotel room and complained to the hotel management about it, while also adding that it didn’t matter as he intended to trash the room anyway.

Johnny Depp Alcohol Addiction

Johnny Depp and his alcohol-addiction

While the tabloid did not specify which event it was writing about, but the message was very loud and clear. Johnny needs to get himself together before things turn ugly. However, many tabloids came ahead to investigate the reports and most of them were found to be just rumours. There was no substantial truth to those reports.

In-fact, around the time when the report was published in the Globe Magazine, Johnny had attended the grand opening of a casino in Hollywood, Florida. He looked totally healthy and fine. And moreover, the tabloid’s outrageous claim that Johnny would die within weeks was also proven to be a criminally misleading report as the ‘Secret Window’ actor is doing pretty fine so far.

However, this isn’t the first time a rogue Hollywood ‘gossip’ magazine has made such insensitive and idiotic claim regarding a celebrity’s health. Another tabloid, also connected to Globe, claimed that singer Phil Collins would be dead before Christmas 2020. Isn’t it sadistic?

And also, it isn’t the first time a tabloid has cause this sort of insensitive stir into the media regarding Johnny.

The same publication once claimed that Johnny was moving to Russia. Not only that, the same publication has falsely reported that Johnny had asked for $50 million to do another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film.

Is Johnny Depp dying?

Johnny Depp, while certainly not dying, is facing some serious troubles in both his personal and professional lives. While he has stayed away from a major Hollywood production in years, he is also entangled into a legal case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In 2015, Johnny married Amber and just a year later, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny, citing his physically abusive behavior towards her.

Get those votes in!!! pic.twitter.com/sZ5yKjv9B3 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) November 4, 2020

The case is still ongoing, while Amber managed to obtain a restraining order against Johnny. This has led to both of them facing troubles in their respective careers.

Johnny was last seen in an independent 2020 film titled ‘Minamata’ and there is still no confirmation about whether he would made a comeback with a big budget studio blockbuster anytime soon. We sure hope to see him back on the big-screen! It’s time he gets himself together.

