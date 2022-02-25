Johnny Depp’s Exit Threatens The Return Of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6’

Johnny Depp could be the reason behind the delay of ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’. Here’s the full report.

It has been quite a long time since the fifth franchise of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ hit the cinemas, and fans have been anxiously waiting to hear when will the next part release. With Johnny Depp being the backbone of the franchise, and the controversies surrounding him, it has been a little difficult to predict the future of ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’. However, fans have not lost hope and are still waiting for some positive news around the movie.

It is happening! Your favourite film franchise is coming back to take you on an adventure. We understand that there have been quite a few rumours surrounding the film and this is why we are here to help you navigate through all the confusion.

Talking about the cast of the film, Kaya Scoldelario, who starred in ‘Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’, has stated that she has signed a contract for a sixth chapter of the film franchise. With Scoldelario’s character returning, we can expect Henry Turner, Scoldelario’s beau, to return as well.

There are also reports of Margot Robbie returning, but the news is yet to be confirmed. In addition, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, played by Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightly, may also return as destined lovers.

Is Johnny Depp aka Jack Sparrow returning for ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’?

For many, this has been a key question, with polarized fans on one side demanding that Johnny Depp be removed from the franchise, much as he was from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ flicks. Others argue that a new Pirates film would be impossible to make without their beloved character and have started online petitions demanding his return.

Is Johnny Depp returning for ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’?

However, production chief Sean Bailey stated in an interview that he wants to “bring a new energy and vitality” to the franchise, revealing that Depp’s character is no longer a part of the plans they’ve laid out for the film series.

Keeping in mind that Johnny Depp will not be returning for the sixth instalment, we can assume that the production of the film was delayed to find his replacement.

When will ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’ release?

As of now, Disney has not released any official release date. However, since it has already been years since the last film was released, we can only assume that the film would release by 2023.

Till the time ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ 6 is released, keep visiting DKODING to find out more about the film. Did you want Johnny Depp to return for ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’? Let us know your views in the comments below.