Find Out Johnny Depp’s And Amber Heard’s Deepest Darkest Secrets In The Upcoming Disney + Documentary

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp to battle on screen in the documentary ‘Johnny vs Amber’.

Discovery+ is bringing out the biggest divorce battle story with the documentary on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s bitter fallout.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s biggest battle on screen

Depp calls Heard a Machiavellian liar, Heard calls him a monster

In the series, you will find viewpoints of both the actor couples on what went wrong in their marriage. It is going to be an on-fire two-part documentary from All3Media indie Optomen entitled ‘Johnny vs. Amber’.

Will Johnny Depp finally come out clean against Amber Heard or does more dirt await him in the Disney+ documentary?

The divorce case became the most followed divorce battle in the decade when Heard accused Depp of domestic violence and how her fairy tale marriage was just a nightmare. The documentary will first present Depp’s side. We can hear him saying how he got trapped into marrying a Machiavellian liar. According to Depp, Amber would go to any extent to protect her image even if that amounts to tainting someone else’s image. Heard, in the other episode, reveals her marriage to Depp was a dreamy affair for her until she realised that the man of her dreams is a violent drug-fueled monster.

The documentary has already become a talking point among the fans of both the actors who are battling for their actors online. The Discovery+ documentary will also feature lawyers of both sides along with the people who are close to Depp and Heard giving their wordings in the form of archive and audio footage.

Nick Hornby and Fran Baker are serving as executive producers for the documentary.

According to Hornby, all the materials including the tapes, home videos and text messages that were produced in court, give the real information and insights into what went wrong in a marriage that seemed a fairy tale marriage. It will help to understand the issue of domestic violence way better.

Let us know who would you support in the ‘Johnny vs Amber’ battle, in the comments box below.