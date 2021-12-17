The Tables Have Turned! Johnny Depp Wins Over Amber Heard’s Phone Records

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, Johnny Depp is potentially making progress after having been given access to the phone records of his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old star was recently disgraced by his ex-wife as a “wife-beater” and accused of physically assaulting her to leave two black eyes, a broken nose, and a split lip in 2015. However, now that Johnny Depp has gotten access to his ex-wife Amber Heard’s phone, does he get the much-needed leverage in proving his innocence and winning the $50 million libel suit which he has filed against Heard? Let’s find out.

Depp went a step further to start an online petition to get Heard fired from her role in ‘Aquaman 2‘ and as the spokesperson of Loreal Paris. These nasty backfires and smear campaigns against each other cost Depp and Amber their respective careers. Depp was even fired from the latest instalment of the ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ movie series, which was slated to release in 2022.

Depp and Heard first met each other on the sets of ‘The Rum Diary’ in 2009. Later on, the couple privately tied the knot in 2015. But, a year later when Amber Heard filed for divorce, accusing Johnny Depp of domestic abuse, the media frenzy began. According to her, her marriage had turned her into “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Johnny Depp wins bid for Amber Heard’s phone records

In the midst of their toxic divorce proceedings, Amber Heard additionally filed for a restraining order against Johnny Depp on account of his abusive behaviour, such as that of throwing a cell phone at her face in their Los Angeles residence. The ‘Aquaman‘ actress further accused her ex-husband of violent abuse that left her with two black eyes, a broken nose and a split lip. Pictures of Heard’s severely bruised face also surfaced on several news articles and went viral in no time. In an interview with “Washington Post” (December 2018), Amber Heard remarked, “I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.

Johnny Depp gains access to Amber Heard’s phone records

After the accusations made by Amber Heard, Johnny Depp decided to sue the actress for making such a false and libellous attack on him. According to Depp, Heard made the false allegations to advance her career by generating potential positive publicity on the basis of this elaborate hoax. The suit filed by Depp further read-

“Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator”.

Following a five-year-long proceeding, Depp finally tasted victory in his defamation case, after a judge partially granted him permission to deliberate if Amber Heard had really donated the divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, as per her pledge. The second victory for Johnny Depp in the libel case was when his legal team was granted access to Amber Heard’s phone records so that they may be able to prove that the assault was fabricated.

According to Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, “Ms. Heard’s counsel has repeatedly used these phoney photographs at deposition”. Chew further spoke to “Page Six” regarding the 2015 incident that took place between Heard and Depp, that the LAPD “found no injury upon Ms. Heard and no disruption to the penthouses”. Therefore, it is safe to say that the phone records of Amber Heard will provide significant leverage to Deep, making him the real victim in the case. Apparently, the investigation against Amber Heard could land her in jail for four whole years!

Masquerade of a victim rather than an abuser

Amber Heard’s written 2018 op-ed for ”Washington Post” talked of the “domestic abuse and violence” she had been subjected to. Although the actress had not directly named Depp, the stated timeline clearly pointed fingers at the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star. Thus came the defamation suit from Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Despite losing his November 2020 libel case against the UK tabloid, “The Sun”, which called Depp a “wife-beater”, the actor still believes that Amber Heard is actually a perpetrator masquerading as a victim. Depp additionally filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, in which his lawyers mentioned, “Mr. Depp never abused Ms. Heard. Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career”.

Amber Heard’s representatives responded to the lawsuit, in a statement issued to “People” that read – “This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced. Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behaviour. But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self-destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team”. The real truth lies behind the phone records of Amber Heard – Who is the victim? Who is the abuser? Will Johnny Depp’s shady, violent history ruin his chances of winning the defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard? Only time will tear the mask off of the real perpetrator’s face. What are your guesses? Tell us in the comments.