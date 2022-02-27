Nobody Is Interested In Johnny Depp Anymore: Feels Terribly Ignored

Celebs have very conveniently ignored Johnny Depp’s Instagram post about his new film.

Ever since the allegations against Johnny Depp, by the British tabloid, of being a “wife-beater”, Johnny has sort of become an outcast in Hollywood. There were many reports stating that Johnny has been ousted out of the ‘Fantastic Beast’ franchise because of all the controversies surrounding him and now it looks like the actor is finding no support from fellow stars in Hollywood.

Thousands of people reacted positively to Johnny Depp’s Instagram post announcing the debut of his film ‘Minamata’. Nearly a million people liked Depp’s post on the Facebook-owned app, but no well-known Hollywood actor was among them.

On Friday, Depp took to his Instagram and urged his fans to watch his new film ‘Minamata’, which will release in the US. Sharing multiple pictures from the film, the actor wrote, “In 2019, just before the pandemic struck, we made a film about giving a voice to those that have none. Such a theme feels more important today than ever. With all love and respect to the strong, beautiful and brave people of Minamata. Their story is out in U.S. theatres today”.

It looks like where fans were excited to welcome Depp back to the big screens, other celebrities in the Hollywood industry were not very thrilled with this announcement.

Is Johnny Depp aka Jack Sparrow returning for ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’?

For many, this has been a key question, with polarized fans on one side demanding that Johnny Depp be removed from the franchise, much as he was from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ flicks. Others argue that a new Pirates film would be impossible to make without their beloved character and have started online petitions demanding his return.

However, production chief Sean Bailey stated in an interview that he wants to “bring a new energy and vitality” to the franchise, revealing that Depp’s character is no longer a part of the plans they’ve laid out for the film series.

Keeping in mind that Johnny Depp will not be returning for the sixth instalment, we can assume that the production of the film was delayed to find his replacement.

What went wrong with Johnny Depp’s career?

Last year, Johnny Depp lost a libel case in London, which was considered as the final straw in his dwindling career as a major Hollywood star. Depp is best known for his role as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy. During his tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, he sued a British newspaper for calling him a “wife-beater”.

Depp had testified in court that he was never violent toward his ex-wife, and his lawyers described the verdict as “perverse as it is bewildering”, adding that it would be absurd for him not to appeal.

What do you think about Johnny Depp's latest Instagram post? Let us know in the comments below. Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.