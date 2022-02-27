LATEST NEWS

Nobody Is Interested In Johnny Depp Anymore: Feels Terribly Ignored

Johnny Depp’s Instagram post about his new film.
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
BTS’ V Failed To Recognize Iron Man, Leaving Everyone Else Present Baffled!
No Newer Articles