Overcautious Johnny Depp Taking The First Project After Being Banned Way Too Seriously

Is Johnny Depp’s acting career coming to an end after his divorce from Amber Heard and his departure from J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros.? Continue reading to find out more.

The troubled actor rose to fame after starring as the over-the-top Jack Sparrow in the first ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, which earned him an Academy Award nomination and landed him a major role in all four sequels. Depp went on to become one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors in the 2000s and 2010s, starring in a series of Disney films, including ‘Alice in Wonderland’. Unfortunately, Depp has had a number of personal issues in recent years, including a public lawsuit against a British newspaper for calling him a “wife-beater”, which resulted in an embarrassing loss for him. Johnny Depp’s Disney career appeared to start strong and prosperous but has subsequently quickly worsened. The former Jack Sparrow actor is now reportedly going to smaller studios to save his acting career.

Johnny Depp is trying to save his career after the public lawsuit

So, what's in books for Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp is trying to save his career after the public lawsuit

According to insider Daniel Richtman, after losing his libel case against The Sun and facing many allegations of domestic abuse against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is now looking toward smaller production studios and lower-budget productions to keep his acting career afloat.

Depp initially sued The Sun, a British tabloid, but lost the case in court, making him appear guilty. Because the A-list actor received so much attention from the media in the aftermath of the case, prominent studios that had previously supported him began to distance themselves.

First, it got revealed that Warner Bros. had asked Johnny Depp to leave his role as Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ – a fate that Depp shared with his 9+ million Instagram followers. Mads Mikkelsen is scheduled to take over Depp’s role in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. Despite the fact that he will no longer appear in the film, Depp will receive the ten million dollars that the studio owes him.

Rumours began to circulate that Disney was planning to remove their famed Jack Sparrow actor from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, which proved to be accurate. Disney has already confirmed that Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow will not appear in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’. The studios appear to be moving away from Johnny Depp’s rendition of Pirates of the Caribbean while maintaining the same setting and environment that many fans saw Jack Sparrow establish.

In a female-led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, Margot Robbie will take the helm, thereby replacing Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow as the franchise’s new chief captain. We are still unsure of what this film’s plot will entail. However, it has been stated that the film will have an entirely new cast. Robbie also wants her character to be a member of the LGBT+ community, but Disney has not said whether or not the character would go that route.

So, what’s in books for Johnny Depp?

After Johnny Depp lost two legendary roles, his fans were outspoken in their displeasure, particularly with Disney’s decision to replace him with Jack Sparrow. Petitions with nearly 400,000 signatures are getting circulated to bring the actor back, and social media is exploding with fans showing their support for the actor.

what’s in books for Johnny Depp?

Given that Depp has been dropped from two major studio movies, finding another to back him up during the Amber Heard abuse allegations may be difficult. However, it appears that Depp’s long-time friend and colleague Tim Burton may be able to save his career.

Depp is now in negotiations to play Gomez Addams in Tim Burton’s ‘The Addams Family’. Rumours also suggest that the long-awaited ‘Beetlejuice 2’, which Burton has often expressed interest in directing, may finally see the light of day, with Johnny Depp starring. However, because ‘Beetlejuice’ was originally a Warner Bros. production, Burton may have difficulties in clearing Depp with the studio if this allegation is accurate.

For the time being, Depp fans will have to wait and see where his career takes him next! Until then, fans may watch ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ on Disney+, or book a Disney World vacation to witness a life-like animatronic of Jack Sparrow at Magic Kingdom’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction!

What do you think will happen next in Johnny Depp’s career? Do you believe he’ll ever appear in another Disney film?

