Here’s How Johnny Depp Spoiled Amber Heard’s Birthday Bash

Johnny Depp was the last person Amber Heard would have thought to hear on her birthday, but his fans made sure she doesn’t forget him even for a second.
While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to battle in court, fans of the former made sure Amber Heard gets a taste of her own medicine, right on her birthday.
Johnny Depp loses to Amber Heard in legal battle
Things hasn’t been happening too well for the former A-lister after the Pirtes of the Caribbean fame actor lost case against his wife late last year in British court. Even before, he could take a sigh of relief, his appeal was rejected by UK Court of Appeals, who stated that it was “full and fair.”
After the legal defeat in London, Johnny will clash with his wife next in Virginia in 2022 where he has sued her for $50M for the controversial article she wrote in Washington Post op-ed. Amber has also turned around and lodged a $100 million counterclaim against her former husband, along with defamation charges as well.
But Johnny wins the war of Fans support against Amber Heard
Who wins the legal war remains to be seen, but Johnny Depp wins the war of fans support. He boasts an army of loyal supporters who have his back every step of the way. From signing petition against Disney to reinstate him as Jack Sparrow to carrying out boycott Johnny’s fans support is unmatchable. Few weeks back, they carried a campaign on Twitter just to make sure Amber Heard has a birthday that she would not like to remember in the years to come. She was roasted like hell down under and became a trending topic. Check out the tweets below to understand the fury against her.
Though many wished her a happy birthday by sending her cheerful messages, but the hate tweets using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard doomed all the happy messages for her.
Since the battle is not ending soon, we can hope for more mess in the years to come.
Let us know your views on this Twitter incident. Share your views regarding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle in the comments box below. Looking t fans support, do you think Johnny Depp has won the battle already against Amber Heard?