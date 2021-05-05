Here’s How Johnny Depp Spoiled Amber Heard’s Birthday Bash

Johnny Depp was the last person Amber Heard would have thought to hear on her birthday, but his fans made sure she doesn’t forget him even for a second.

Highlights —

Johnny Depp loses to Amber Heard in legal battle

But Johnny wins the war of Fans support against Amber Heard

While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to battle in court, fans of the former made sure Amber Heard gets a taste of her own medicine, right on her birthday.

Johnny Depp loses to Amber Heard in legal battle

Things hasn’t been happening too well for the former A-lister after the Pirtes of the Caribbean fame actor lost case against his wife late last year in British court. Even before, he could take a sigh of relief, his appeal was rejected by UK Court of Appeals, who stated that it was “full and fair.”

Johnny Depp loses to Amber Heard in legal battle

After the legal defeat in London, Johnny will clash with his wife next in Virginia in 2022 where he has sued her for $50M for the controversial article she wrote in Washington Post op-ed. Amber has also turned around and lodged a $100 million counterclaim against her former husband, along with defamation charges as well.

But Johnny wins the war of Fans support against Amber Heard

Who wins the legal war remains to be seen, but Johnny Depp wins the war of fans support. He boasts an army of loyal supporters who have his back every step of the way. From signing petition against Disney to reinstate him as Jack Sparrow to carrying out boycott Johnny’s fans support is unmatchable. Few weeks back, they carried a campaign on Twitter just to make sure Amber Heard has a birthday that she would not like to remember in the years to come. She was roasted like hell down under and became a trending topic. Check out the tweets below to understand the fury against her.

"I want to say to Amber Heard, thank you for your bravery. Thank you for giving traumatic evidence in court and in the face of the most toxic and unfair abuse of your character. Thank you for being prepare to take on the Hollywood machine " #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/69UetwBtst — Coralie (@CoraMelodie) April 23, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard there are still idiots in the world who haven't listened to your own recordings admitting you beat Johnny. Thankfully, that's not most of the world. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #amberheardisaprovenliar #AmberHeardbelongsinprison — HaveyouHeardAmberHeardbelongsinprison (@AmberHaveyou) April 24, 2021

Opening the #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard hashtag and seeing all the top posts are pro #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/MmWIoTzYMP — Kaylee Manning (@kayleermanning) April 22, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard I wrote a special little song for your happy happy day.



Happy birthday to Heard

You abuse-faking turd

You’re a gaslighting asshole

And you ruined #MeToo — cyclonecasey (@cyclone_casey) April 24, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

Five years later and

you still smell like s#!+

oh! And BTW

here's JOHNNY!!! pic.twitter.com/YYCGAUr0S6 — Rosebud here (@mel_rose88) April 24, 2021

@therealamberheard #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard I hope your birthday present is a pair of cuffs. You're a coward not a martyr. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Kayla Reese (@KaylaRe51535711) April 23, 2021

Woke up today having a really horrible day, but went on Twitter and saw all the overwhelming amount of true supporters of the real abuse victim JOHNNY DEPP 💝💘. WE LOVE YOU JOHNNY 😍❤!! #JUSTICEFORJOHNNYDEEP #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard — 🇩🇴Zoey🇩🇴 (@ZoeyDRHottie1) April 23, 2021

Yes, because hitting your spouse, poop in a bed and lie is super classy

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/gTj8V4ThDF — Galitt Cruz (@Galaja) April 23, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

This proves so much!

Hey Disney! Hey Warner Bros! Check this out and open your eyes to see who's in bed with you!#JusticeForJohnnyDepp



https://t.co/olVXCT4yHG — The Ltd Writer (@TheLtdWriter) April 23, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard

Let's not forget what she did to Johnny Depp on this glorious day. I hope Karma gives you the ultimate present.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — ~* Witchy Momma*~ (@LIttleLychee45) April 23, 2021

Happy birthday to a gold standard of gold diggers.#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard — butterfly (@butterf52651637) April 23, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard I hope you're Birthday Present is jail because you're gonna need one — Michael McCrea (@Michael88313339) April 23, 2021

Though many wished her a happy birthday by sending her cheerful messages, but the hate tweets using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayAmberHeard doomed all the happy messages for her.

Since the battle is not ending soon, we can hope for more mess in the years to come.

Let us know your views on this Twitter incident. Share your views regarding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle in the comments box below. Looking t fans support, do you think Johnny Depp has won the battle already against Amber Heard?