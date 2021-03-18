Reluctant Johnny Depp Back To Save Pirates 6 From Amber Heard

Johnny Depp might finally return to save his ship from Amber Heard, as with the ship will sink his career, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, and an entire fanbase.

Every Johnny Depp and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ fan is in grief since Amber Heard made a hole in the smooth sailing ship. Nothing has gone good for Depp and the POTC franchise for several years now. The fight of millions of fans to bring back Johnny Depp in his celebrated Jack Sparrow avatar is still on. Fortunately, it seems like there’s finally some good news for the POTC fans. Johnny Depp might come back on board to rule the seven seas. How? Obviously because of the fans.

Even if you were living deserted in the middle of the Caribbean Sea for a decade, there’s no chance you didn’t hear of the Depp and Heard controversy.

The entire drama is almost 5 years old. In 2016, the popular couple filed for divorce, followed by Heard’s physical abuse and domestic violence allegations against Depp. The entire episode blew up so bad that Depp was fired from several projects including POTC and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Later, several pieces of evidence, lawsuits, and proceedings brought upon some facts that hinted at contradictory angles of allegations. It was brought upon that Amber Heard might have lied about the whole incident and might not be the victim in this scene.

While through the years, the allegations of Amber Heard on Johnny Depp have been diluted, or even considered false, neither Disney brought him back for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, nor did WB reconsider their ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ decision. Also, it’s no shocker that we had no new projects starring Depp.

Petition to bring back Johnny Depp crosses the 5,00,000 mark

Petitions to bring back Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ were getting raised by fans right after Disney distanced itself from the actor after Amber Heard’s allegations. However, they gained the required momentum after it was claimed that things aren’t as black and white as they look.

One of the key petitions demanding the return of Johnny Deep has now reached over 5,00,000 signatures. The petition achieved its original goal, which is now flexed to a million supporters. Considering the overwhelming support, a million signatures doesn’t seem an impossible number.

The petition was created on 26 OCT 2018 on Change.org by Riza Siddique. It says, “We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW”, from the producer Jerry Bruckheimer and The Walt Disney Company.

The Petition elaborates upon the demand:

“Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow…”

“…But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues, and the guy with the best and bad luck at the same time? Don’t they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink. They will never be able to reach that horizon?”

“Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl! They have to bring him back to rule the seas again UNLESS it is actor’s own choice to withdraw from the role.”

The petition crossing half a mission signatures can play a key role in undoing the damage done by Amber Heard to Johnny Depp and the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

Can the petitions really bring back Captain Jack Sparrow?

There are dozens of extensively signed petitions on change.org supporting Johnny Depp, demanding the studios to retain him as Jack Sparrow and Grindelwald.

Let’s not ignore the fact that all these petitions are created and signed by the die-hard fans of these franchises, the fans who contributed to the success of the movies and studios. While Disney and Warner Bros might not act repulsively, they can’t ignore such huge protests and demands.

There are several petitions which have crossed hundreds of thousands of signatures.

A petition raised by Kimberly Giles demanding “Justice for Johnny Depp” has received over 1,40,000 signatures.

Another petition raised by Alexandra Waters demanding Warner Brothers to “Keep Johnny Depp as Grindelwald!” has achieved over 2,25,000 signatures.

One more petition created by HG demanding Warner Brothers and Disney to “Give Johnny Depp his roles back” has raised over 2,00,000 signatures.

There’s another petition by Megan Picton that aims to “get Johnny Depp’s career back”. It has churned over 1,33,000 signatures.

All these petitions, which already make up over a million supporters, are no joke. These are the fans who have made the franchises and can play a key role in breaking them. Thus, neither WB nor Disney can simply ignore them.

If some reports are to be believed, Studios are already reevaluating their decisions post such heavy support to the petitions.

What do you think? Will these petitions be able to undo the damage done by Amber Heard’s allegation to Johnny Depp and the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise? Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow? Comment below your thoughts. Also, make sure you head to the petitions and sign them to show your support for the captain of Black Pearl.