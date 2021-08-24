Is Johnny Depp responsible for the disappearance of his business partner?

Johnny Depp’s most controversial business venture has come into the limelight once again recently for all the wrong reasons. Read further to find out more.

Johnny Depp has been the cause of public contention for the past couple of years due to Amber Heard’s accusations gaining immense traction in the media. However, even Johnny Depp’s professional life is not far from controversy. The actor’s association with the disappearance of his missing business partner Anthony Fox is resurfacing again.

THE INFAMOUS VIPER

To understand the allegations being made against Johnny Depp regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Fox, it’s important to understand the cursed history of The Viper Room.

Johnny Depp took ownership of The Viper Room in 1993 along with actor Jal Senco and redeveloped the venue at the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

Before being named The Viper Room by Depp, the place had undergone many name changes. Various films such as ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’, John Travolta’s ‘Be Cool’ and Oliver Stone’s ‘The Doors’ were filmed at this location. Even Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars’ music video for ‘Blow’ was picturized at the nightclub.

Under Depp’s ownership, the place became a renowned hanging spot for the young Hollywood A-listers. It was also a hotspot for musical revelry, hosting artists such as Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, and the Heartbreakers and even The Pussycat Dolls.

Unfortunately, The Viper Room’s name is tarnished for being a magnet of tragic news. Joaquin Phoenix’s brother and actor River Phoenix overdosed at the venue at the young age of 23.

In recent times, The Viper Room was again brought into the middle of a controversy, this time associated with Johnny Depp and his missing business partner Anthony Fox.

FRAUDSTER OR NOT?

A few years into the nightclub’s ownership, Johnny Depp engaged in a massive financial conflict with his business partner Anthony Fox.

Fox accused Depp of concealing assets in other businesses to divert The Viper Room’s profits. He claimed that Depp stole millions of dollars in profits from him through “shady accounting and fraud”.

Johnny Depp’s fraud activities

Fox finally filed a lawsuit in 1999 to demand his fair share from Johnny Depp and four other associates. However, on 19 December 2001, a day before he was set to testify against Depp in court, he went missing along with his truck and .38-calibre revolver.

While Anthony Fox’s truck was found a few days later, there has been no light on his whereabouts for two decades. Fox’s friend Donna Lynn has also commented on the mysterious disappearance of her friend,

“I believe if Tony hadn’t filed the suit, he would be here today. The timing is so suspicious. Tony was about to win that lawsuit, but before he got his day in court, he vanished. There are many questions — and no answers”.

The Viper Room is infamous for a lot of reasons why the most memorable one is when Actor River Phoenix died of overdose outside of the club at age 23. Before it was the viper room, it was formerly known as “The Melody Room” an illicit gambling den for mobsters. pic.twitter.com/6fbQAlMd3D — LOGAN LOVELL (@shesaheathen) February 21, 2020

The court case continued in spite of Fox’s absence and in 2003, the judge censured Johnny Depp in a ruling,

“Depp … breached his fiduciary duties. The facts establish persistent and pervasive fraud and mismanagement and abuse of authority”.

Consequently, Depp was compelled to transfer the club’s shares to Anthony Fox’s daughter Amanda in a legal settlement. Whether this was done to hide Depp’s alleged hand in Fox’s disappearance remains a conjecture.

AMBER vs DEPP

Although this legal dispute and the cluelessness regarding Anthony Fox’s whereabouts simmered years ago, this case was dug up from oblivion by Johnny Dep’s former partner Amber Heard.

Amber Heard’s much-scrutinized campaign against Johnny Depp also includes digging up old dirt against the actor. For this purpose, she had hired a renowned Hollywood “fixer” Paul Baressi to conduct research on Depp’s past. Baressi has come forward with the aforementioned knowledge.

As a result, the rift between Anthony and Johnny resurfaced once again. Baressi has gone on record to say,

“Amber’s lawyers contacted me and said you’re the right man for this job, that’s how they brought me in. She was emotionally spent and battered and tormented – it was a volatile relationship”.

However, the specifics of Depp and Heard’s relationship remain unclear with many claiming that Depp was on the receiving end of the abuse rather than vice versa, as Heard claims.

While Depp has been fired as Grindelwald from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, Amber Heard continues to enjoy roles in Hollywood. Her smear campaign against Johnny Depp persists while fans have started a counter-movement to save Johnny Depp from infamy.

