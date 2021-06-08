Hollywood’s most controversial celebrity is sailing on stranger tides as new developments surface in the legal battle of the decade.

We’ve ‘Heard’ the story, but could the recent spate of developments surrounding Johnny Depp spell his career’s doom or will it turn out to be his redemption instead – read on to find out.

Amber Heard, ‘Aquaman’ actress & ex-wife of Johnny Depp shocked Hollywood and sent ripples down the media outlets world over when she levelled a series of domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016 and besieged a Los Angeles court for a restraining order.

She claimed Depp had ‘violently’ attacked her. Depp had promptly proceeded to deny all allegations. The restraining order was eventually granted and the marriage was over.

Pirate in Peril: Johnny Depp reportedly in a grim situation

However, this was just the beginning of Johnny’s troubles.

Johnny Depp’s fall from grace

The domestic abuse allegations by Amber Heard saw Depp embroiled in a storm of controversy. Popular tabloid, The Sun, labelled him a “wife-beater“.

While Depp sued The Sun for libel, he lost the case as the case’s presiding judge, Justice Andrew Nicol quashed his claim.

At the time of these events, Johnny Depp was set to be cast in a number of Hollywood productions. Unfortunately, these would not proceed as planned.

BREAKING NEWS!



Johnny Depp was just FIRED from Fantastic Beasts 3!



Amber Heard is still working though.



Depp is likely done in Hollywood!https://t.co/gSoaAg8e81 pic.twitter.com/781iPZBGd6 — YellowFlash (@YellowFlashGuy) November 6, 2020

He had a tumultuous history even during the 1990s as Hollywood tagged Johnny Depp as box office poison. This was due to him starring in movies mainstream media didn’t want to see.

Losing the libel case was perhaps the final straw for Hollywood as mere days after the verdict, Warner Bros. Studio asked him to leave his role in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel. During this time, Disney also fired Johnny Depp from the upcoming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sequels.

New developments on the Amber Heard case

Hollywood may have labelled Johnny Depp as box office poison back in the 90s.

However, following his media trial in 2016, Depp received widespread support from his fans with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp gaining worldwide traction across social media.

The case sparked massive debate among online communities & industry experts regarding the outcome of the domestic abuse & libel allegations levelled against the actor.

Fans also questioned if it was ethical that Disney fired Johnny Depp from the upcoming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sequel. Some even questioned why the media paid negligible attention to Amber Heard’s alleged attack on Depp with a bottle that left him with a severed finger.

This is the photo released to the court yesterday showing Johnny Depp on a hospital bed with a severed finger he said he suffered after ex-wife Amber Heard threw a bottle at him. She denies this and says she was a victim of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/fJwx0ZQw3I — Adele Robinson (@SkyNewsAdele) July 8, 2020

Johnny Depp has continued to deny all domestic abuse allegations levelled against him and Depp’s lawyers reportedly claim that certain police bodycam footage can prove that Amber Heard allegedly lied about their altercation in 2016.

If the evidence holds, it could reportedly spark a wave of legal trouble for Amber Heard.

That’s not all!

Johnny Depp Calls Amber Heard's Pledge to Donate $7 Million Settlement a 'Lie' as He Seeks to Overturn Ruling – PEOPLE https://t.co/MlRZXMl3ef — Johnny Depp Watch (@JohnnyDeppWatch) March 20, 2021

Johnny Depp’s legal team reportedly wants a court to force The Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to reveal exactly how much money Amber Heard, donated to the organization. For those who may not know, Amber Heard claimed she donated half of her entire divorce settlement with Johnny Depp to the Civil Rights Defence Group.

Petition by fans

While Disney fired Johnny Depp from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ franchise, until Disney announces the confirmed cast lists for the two upcoming POTC movies, Depp’s fans seem to be holding onto hope.

The online petition to have Johnny Depp reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow currently has over 600 thousand signatures and counting. There’s also a petition to have him return as Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise.

Petition: Warner Bros, Bring Johnny Depp back as Gellert Grindelwald!!! has reached over 200k! 🫂 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #BoycottWarnerBros pic.twitter.com/uhx2sjoEgR — Support Johnny Depp ♡ Stream City of Lies 🥇 (@MyGrindelwald) November 13, 2020

Surprisingly, there’s also a petition to demand the removal of Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’, which has amassed over 1.8 million signatures.

Petition: 'Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2' has reached over 1.2 million! #FireAmberHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/IsNBNz7D3z pic.twitter.com/acTmugBWez — Support Johnny Depp ♡ Stream City of Lies 🥇 (@MyGrindelwald) November 13, 2020

What’s next for Johnny Depp?

While we may not see Johnny Depp reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow after Disney fired him from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sequel, the actor has other projects in the works. Depp has reportedly been in talks to star as Gomez Addams in ‘The Addams Family’ movie, an idea currently in development under director Tim Burton.

Depp has also been channelling his emotions over the ongoing litigations as inspiration for writing songs for his band, Hollywood Vampires.

Until the new developments of the Depp-Heard case are ironed out by both parties and presented before the court in Virginia by 2022, much of the future legal tidings remain speculative.